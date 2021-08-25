Will not immediately seek Narayan Rane’s custody: Pune police

Pune City Police said that they will not immediately seek police custody of Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane, who was arrested and released on bail for threatening to slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

At least five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Rane by workers of Shiv Sena or its youth wing Yuva Sena in Mahad, Pune City, Nashik City, Jalgaon and Thane City police jurisdictions.

In Pune, the FIR against Rane was filed at Chatushrungi police station, where Rohit Kadam, an office-bearer of Yuva Sena, filed a complaint. In the FIR, the Pune Police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

When asked whether Pune City police will arrest and seek custody of Narayan Rane, Pune City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “Not immediately.”

A senior officer from Pune police said, “An investigating officer has the powers to arrest a person and seek custody in a case when the investigation demands it. In this case, now that the court has granted bail to Mr Rane, the investigating officers who are probing other cases against him can place him under arrest. But in such high profile cases, there are other factors that need to be considered.”

On Monday, speaking to reporters in Mahad, Rane had said: “It is shameful that a chief minister does not know the year of Independence. He leaned back to check the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap.”

After his pre-arrest bail was denied by the sessions court in Ratnagiri, Rane was arrested in Sangameshwar while he was having lunch with party workers. He was produced before a court in Mahad and was granted bail.

Rane’s remarks and sequence of events leading to his arrest on Tuesday had sparked protests in Pune. On Tuesday morning, around 11.30 am, when a group of Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena workers were holding a protest at Good Luck Chowk in Pune against Rane’s remarks, a stone was pelted by an unidentified person and a display glass was broken at a shopping mall in Deccan Gymkhana area, not far from where the protest was being held. No one was injured in the incident. The Rane family has a stake in the mall.