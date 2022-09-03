scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

‘Will make no difference’: Ajit Pawar on Nirmala Sitharaman’s Baramati visit

BJP leaders in Baramati are scheduled to hold a meeting Saturday afternoon to plan the itinerary for Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File)

Although BJP is set to hold a crucial meeting Saturday ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Baramati in Maharashtra later this month, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar downplayed the visit and said it will “make no difference”.

Pawar, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said, “Whoever comes, it will make no difference to the people of Baramati. They will do what they think is right. This has been the experience of the last 55 years,” Pawar told reporters in Baramati.

BJP leaders in Baramati are scheduled to hold a meeting Saturday afternoon to plan the itinerary for Sitharaman’s visit. “A party rally will be addressed by the finance minister during her visit to Baramati,” said Vasude Kale, state president of the party’s Kisan Morcha.

As a part of BJP’s Mission Baramati, Sitharaman was scheduled to visit the Pawar bastion from August 17 to 25. However, the visit was postponed due to the ongoing festivals and was tentatively scheduled for September 22, said party sources.

The BJP has shortlisted 141 such seats across the country which it wants to win in the next general elections. Of these, 16 seats are in Maharashtra.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Mumbai, Pawar said, “He (Shah) is the country’s home minister. Not just him but every citizen of this country has the right to visit any part of the country. Journalists should not panic just because the home minister is coming to Maharashtra.”

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar said, “In Indian culture, we keep meeting people. If someone has met him (Raj Thackeray), there is nothing to feel bad about. We are not enemies of each other. We have political differences.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:43:25 am
