Will four-year degree course be aided? Will scholarships apply? State autonomous colleges seek clarity

As the guidelines were released late, autonomous colleges have not been able to counsel students on the pros and cons of opting for the four-year UG programme. The guidelines were expected to provide clarity to both colleges and students; however, important questions—regarding grant-in-aid, scholarships, and class sizes—still remain unanswered. The Indian Express spoke to heads of autonomous colleges affiliated to the Savitirbai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to understand their concerns.

Professor Sanjay Kharat, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, told The Indian Express, “There are two issues that are not clear. The first is whether the four-year programme will be a grant-in-aid programme. The second issue is whether the students who take admissions in fourth year are eligible for getting scholarship from the social welfare department or any other scholarship that is given through the MahaDBT portal.”

He added, “Students who have completed three years of UG programme are eligible for getting an admission into a two-year masters programme. If, unfortunately, the fourth year is kept as non-grant, then the fee structure will increase almost two to three times as compared to a granted course. The student will then prefer to go for the regular masters course instead of paying a huge fee for the fourth year.”

According to internal surveys at his college, Kharat says 20-25 per cent of students are interested in opting for the four-year programme.

Professor Avinash Moharail, principal of Sir Parashurambhau College (SP) College, opined that due to the guidelines declaring that the fourth year will not be considered ‘natural growth’, the year will not be grant-in-aid. “So our first problem is how much will the fee be for that particular course? Because if the course is a grant-in-aid course, then students pay approximately Rs 6,000-10,000 as fee. But if it goes to the non-grant section, then that fee rises to Rs 40,000,” he said.

“Secondly, if we want to get scholarship benefits for that course, then that fee is to be fixed by fee fixation committee of the university. And then we will go for mapping of that fee with the social welfare department so that students will be able to fill the forms of scholarship as they do for first year, second year, third year. So that is to be decided,” he added.

According to the guidelines, the UG Honours with Research degree will only be approved at colleges with a dedicated PhD research centre. Five students per PhD guide have been allowed for this course. On this, Prof Kharat said, “In the last 10-15 years, there has been no recruitment. Research guides have either retired or superannuated, hardly one or two are left. With 10 students we cannot run the programme because the other fees and salary to be given to the teacher cannot be covered. The fee will increase three to four times.”