Will do my best, says Shrikar Pardeshi, new secy to Fadnavis

IAS officer Shrikar Pardeshi, who was known as the ‘demolition man’ during his tenure as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner over seven years ago due to a drive against illegal buildings, has been appointed secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I will do my best…,” Pardeshi told The Indian Express minutes after his appointment.

Pardeshi’s appointment is considered significant as he has never faced charges of corruption or irregularities.

During his tenure as the civic chief of Pimpri-Chinchwad, he had carried out a drive against illegal constructions, which earned him the nickname “demolition man”. His administration did not spare illegal constructions of even top politicians despite pressure from certain quarters and threats to his life.

Pardeshi was transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office, where he served for five years. He later went to the US to undergo an year-long training. “I returned by May-end, after which I received this posting,” said Pardeshi. Civic activist Amol Deshpande, who had worked closely with Pardeshi during his tenure in PCMC and PMPML, said, “Pardeshi has the ability to take strong decisions. He has… the image of an officer who will never allow even one paisa of the public to go waste.”

NCP leader Yogesh Behl, former mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Pardeshi was known as a disciplined officer when he was the civic commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He strictly followed rules and regulations and ensured that every officer, employee and corporator followed them.”

Newly-elected MLC Uma Khapre, who is president of BJP’s state women’s wing, said, “Since both Pardeshi and Fadnavis are known for their honest dealings, Maharashtra can expect good and efficient governance.”