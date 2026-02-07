‘Will discuss merger with Sunetra Pawar’: NCP state president Sunil Tatkare

Even as NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said Saturday that the entire Pawar family has reunited, which was what NCP chief Ajit Pawar had dreamt of, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, who had been resisting any discussion on a merger, said the issue will be discussed with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar when she comes to Mumbai.

“It was Ajit Pawar’s wish that the entire family should come together, and efforts were being made by him… Whether it was Supriya tai or Pawar saheb, we were all making similar efforts. As the Pawar family, we are united, and Ajitdada’s dream that the family should remain together will surely manifest. Today, everyone came together spontaneously. The family is reuniting once again,” Rohit Pawar said after casting his vote in the Zilla Parishad election in Baramati on Saturday.

Advertisement

The elections to 12 zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in Maharashtra were scheduled to be held on Thursday, but were postponed to Saturday after Ajit Pawar’s death. The results will be declared on Monday.

Reiterating that his uncle wished that a maximum number of his supporters and workers should get elected in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, Rohit added, “Today, we have to acknowledge that this was his final dream. I have exercised my right to vote today along with my family. I am confident that the voters and workers will fulfil Dada’s dream of seeing his supporters elected to the zilla parishad in large numbers.”

Speaking about a viral video featuring himself, Sharad Pawar, Ajit’s son Parth Pawar, Rohit said, “We had an emotional conversation. There are certain things we will have to do in the coming times — not political ones.” The video shows Rohit and Parth holding animated discussions with Sharad Pawar, something which was never seen in the past.

Advertisement

Close family associates said the video showed have firmly united the family is. “The entire Pawar family is reunited firmly. They are all together and are now backing Sunetra Pawar for national president’s post. Otherwise Rohit Pawar would not have made such a statement for the sake of making it. It is a well-planned statement indicating their togetherness,” said a close associate of the Pawar family.

Regarding the merger, Rohit said, “I see Ajit kaka (uncle) in Sunetra kaki (aunt). There is a heartfelt wish that the vacant post of NCP national president should be given to Sunetra kaki.”

On Thursday too, he had made a similar statement backing Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar as NCP national president. “As the Pawar family, we wish that after taking over as Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra kaki should be the next NCP national president.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, Rohit had asked voters to ensure the NCP’s victory in the zilla parishad polls. “It is a request to all voters of zilla parishads where the elections are scheduled to consider this an appropriate time to cooperate in supporting the ideology of Ajit Pawar by remembering him. It will be a true homage to the deceased leader by carrying forward his legacy of thought,” he had said.

In the last four days, the entire Pawar family — both Ajit Pawar’s family and Sharad Pawar’s — have been seen together at Sahyug Society in Baramati. Ajit Pawar’s family lives in Sahyug Society.

Regarding the plane crash, Rohit Pawar said he will make a detailed presentation about it in Mumbai on February 10. “Questions and doubts are being raised over the plane crash. Several questions like how and why the crash occured remain unanswered… I will be addressing those issues during the press conference in Mumbai,” he said. “On February 10 and 12, I will reveal everything about the plane crash and merger issue,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Raigad on Saturday, Tatkare, who has been repeatedly harping on theme that NCP was tied up with NDA and refused to speak on merger issue, indicated that the issue would now be discussed with DCM Sunetra Pawar who would be in Mumbai next week.

“We had collectively made the decision to join the NDA under the leadership of Ajit Dada… I have been saying this repeatedly when Ajit Pawar alive… We will hold discussions regarding the merger,” he said.

Tatkare said the state cabinet meeting is scheduled in Mumbai for February 10, which Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will attend. “At that time, we will certainly discuss this issue with her. Additionally, Sunetra Pawar may visit Delhi to meet with the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi… We will sit down at the appropriate time and deliberate on the issue,” he said.

Tatkare said, “NCP is Ajitdada’s political family…We will take a decision in this regard in a proper way.”

Also Read | Any decision on merger will be taken by Dy CM Sunetra Pawar: BJP

When contacted, Tatkare however told this paper, “I don’t know what inference the media has drawn from my statement. But I want to tell you that there are several issues to be discussed with the Deputy Chief Minister when she comes to Mumbai next week.” He refused to answer a question on whether the merger will be part of the discussion.

Speaking to a news channel, Tatkare said, “Rohit Pawar has no right to speak about NCP. He should look into his own party.” Rohit Pawar hit back, saying,”I might not have a moral right to speak about NCP, but I have an emotional right to speak about what Ajit Pawar and a few people close to him had told me.”

When asked about the merger discussions, NCP Minister Hassan Mushrif told reporters in Kolhapur that Ajit Pawar was the primary person involved in talks for a merger with NCP(SP) leaders. He claimed that none of the other leaders were key participants in that process.

He however said, “If Sunetra vahini (sister-in-law), the family, and all the party leaders are in favor of a reunion, there is no reason for any obstacles. Whatever decision the party takes, I will stand by it.”