Will continue with training programme for Civil Services aspirants: PMC

“We have decided to continue the training programme for Civil Services aspirants. The training expenditure of Rs 17,000 per student will be incurred by the PMC while the training would be provided by SPPU. 100 students from backward class and 50 students from open category would be allowed to avail the facility,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of standing committee.

The PMC has also proposed to bear the expenditure of the PMPML bus passes for the students to enable them to travel with ease to the training centre.

Rasane said the initiative would help students from the city build a career as Class 1 officers in the state and Union governments.

The PMC, in a joint initiative with the SPPU, has been running the training programme for students preparing for civil services and other government jobs since 2016-17.

So far, three students from the programme have cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination, while some others have managed to get jobs in the banking sector, police force and other government offices.