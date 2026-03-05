‘Will carry forward values of my father’: Parth Pawar files nomination for RS

With Parth Pawar (35), son of late NCP national president Ajit Pawar, filing his nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra on Thursday, as many as four members of the prominent Pawar family will be in Parliament after March 16 — if Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar does not resign before that date.

Besides Parth, who is set to become a Rajya Sabha MP, NCP (SP) national president Sharad Pawar will also enter the Upper House for the third time. He too filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Sharad Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and his present term ends in April. His daughter Supriya Sule is already a Lok Sabha MP, while Sunetra Pawar is also a Rajya Sabha MP.

Parth — the third-generation leader from the Pawar family — becoming a Rajya Sabha MP is almost certain. There are seven Rajya Sabha vacancies from Maharashtra and seven candidates have filed nominations for the biennial elections, meaning the election will be unopposed. The winners are expected to be declared on March 16.

राज्यसभा निवडणुकीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर आज उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल केला. राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस परिवारातील ज्येष्ठ नेते, पदाधिकारी आणि कार्यकर्त्यांनी माझ्यावर दाखवलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल मी सर्वांचे मनापासून आभार मानतो. हा क्षण माझ्यासाठी केवळ राजकीय टप्पा नसून मोठ्या जबाबदारीची जाणीव करून… pic.twitter.com/vcbv8vzrHb — Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@parthajitpawar) March 5, 2026

Parth’s mother Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. However, after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra last month, she will have to get elected to either the Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months.

Sunetra Pawar has not yet resigned as Rajya Sabha MP. Whenever elections are announced, she is likely to contest from the Baramati Assembly constituency, from where her husband Ajit Pawar has been elected eight times. However, NCP sources said she is not in a hurry to resign.

“Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will have to resign as she will have to get elected to either House of the state legislature. She will do so only whenever the Assembly elections are announced. If the bye-election is not announced before March 16, she will continue to be a Rajya Sabha MP until she resigns,” BJP vice-president Keshav Upadhaye told The Indian Express.

When contacted, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said, “There is still time for her resignation as Rajya Sabha MP.”

In 2019, Parth was keen to enter the Lok Sabha and was fielded by his father Ajit Pawar from the Maval Lok Sabha seat. This was despite Sharad Pawar, the then national president of the undivided NCP, being unhappy with Ajit Pawar’s decision to field his son. “Both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were at odds and were not on talking terms for some time,” said Avinash Chilekar, a political analyst.

Story continues below this ad

In 2020, Parth was again at odds with Sharad Pawar. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the BJP targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s death. Parth Pawar supported the demand through a tweet, which angered Sharad Pawar. “His reaction was immature. His demand was not worth a penny,” Sharad Pawar had said.

Relations between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar remained strained thereafter. Ajit Pawar later split the NCP and joined hands with the BJP to become part of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Parth was defeated by Shrirang Barne of the undivided Shiv Sena by a huge margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Maval constituency, which spans parts of Pune and Raigad districts. This was the first time a member of the Pawar family had lost a Lok Sabha election. While Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have together won 18 Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati seat, Ajit Pawar was elected once as an MP in 1991.

After losing the Maval Lok Sabha election, Parth handled election campaigns for his parents whenever they contested. He was keen to contest the Maval Lok Sabha seat again in 2024, but the seat was allocated to Shiv Sena, an alliance partner of the NCP in the Mahayuti.

Story continues below this ad

In 2024, Sunetra Pawar’s bid to enter the Lok Sabha also failed when she was defeated by her sister-in-law Supriya Sule. Parth served as the campaign manager for his mother.

After filing his nomination papers, Parth said, “I filed my nomination today for the Rajya Sabha elections. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the senior leaders, office-bearers, and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) family for the trust they have placed in me.

“This moment is not just a political milestone for me, but the realisation of a profound responsibility. My father, the late Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajitdada Pawar, set an example throughout his life by prioritising public service and practising the politics of development. The inspiration I draw from his work and the values he instilled in me will serve as the guiding light for my journey ahead.”

Stating that he would make a sincere effort to carry forward the values his father cherished, Parth said, “I will make a sincere effort to carry forward the values my father cherished — his deep connection with the grassroots, his spirit of working with integrity, and his earnest desire for the progress and development of Maharashtra. I remain committed to effectively representing the issues of our nation and Maharashtra, while doing justice to the expectations of the people, the trust of our workers, and the ideology of the party.”

Story continues below this ad

When asked what advice she would give to Parth Pawar, Supriya Sule, without taking his name, said, “I tell everyone who gets elected as MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha to keep your ears open and speak less and only after doing proper research of the subject. They should keep in mind that every MP in the House knows more than us and that the entire nation is watching us. My father had given me this advice… The elected MP should remember those who have given us the opportunity to represent them.”

After filing his nomination papers, Sharad Pawar, in a social media post, said,”My journey as a public representative began in 1967, and it continues uninterrupted to this day. This long journey belongs not just to me, but to the people of Maharashtra; it is only because of the trust and support they bestowed upon me that I have been able to continue this parliamentary journey without any hurdles.”

In 1967, Sharad Pawar said he was first given the opportunity to be elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. ”While working consistently in public life and politics, the faith people placed in me allowed me to serve in various capacities—as a State Minister, Chief Minister, and Leader of the Opposition. Additionally, I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Union Defence Minister and as the Agriculture Minister for ten years. While fulfilling these duties, the trust of the people remained my greatest strength in doing impactful work for both Maharashtra and the nation.”

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra have once again shown immense faith in him, by giving him the opportunity to serve for the next six years. ”I am deeply indebted to the citizens of Maharashtra and all my allied parties for this trust.

Story continues below this ad

The love, trust, and backing given to me by Maharashtra are the true sources of energy in my life. I consider it my good fortune to have had the opportunity to work for the development and progress of the state throughout my life. In the coming period, I will continue my efforts to serve honestly and meet the expectations of the people.”

Pawar added,”Currently, doctors have advised me to rest. Since it is not possible to meet and communicate in person, I am sharing my sentiments with you through this statement. The love, support, and trust of the people of Maharashtra will always remain my inspiration.”

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told The Indian Express,”This I think is the first case from Maharashtra where four members of a family would be in Parliament. I think Sunetra Pawar would soon resign as Rajya Sabha MP as she has become the Deputy Chief Minister.”

Chavan, whose parents had represented the Karak Lok Sabha constituency, said,”My parents and I were never MPs at the same time. We were MPs one at a time. But in the case of the Pawar family, there would be four MPs in Parliament at a time if Sunetra Pawar does not resign. If she resigns, then there will be three MPs from same family in Parliament which I think is a unique case from Maharashtra.”