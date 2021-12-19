‘You will be made the next Gandhi,’ Dabholkar was told, says son in court

IN the ongoing trial in the 2013 murder of anti-superstition activist and rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, his son Dr Hamid Dabholkar (46), who was examined as a witness on Saturday, told a Pune court that his father had submitted a file regarding the activities of Sanatan Sanstha, a radical outfit, to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad.

He also told the court that through Sanatan Prabhat, a daily published by Sanatan Sanstha, Dr Dabholkar had received threats that said “you will be made the next Gandhi” if he continued his work in the field of superstition eradication.

Dabholkar (67) was shot dead by two persons on a bridge near Omkareshwar temple in Pune city on August 20, 2013. The trial of the case is being conducted by the Special Court of Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar.

The CBI, which took over the murder investigation from Pune City Police in 2014, has chargesheeted five accused, all of them allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha. These are ENT surgeon Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, the two alleged assailants Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave. Of these, Tawade, Andure and Kalaskar are currently in jail while Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail.

On Saturday, Hamid, a practising psychiatrist based in Satara, appeared before the court as a witness. During his examination by the prosecution lawyer, Dr Hamid said, “Because of my father’s work in the field of superstition eradication, there were many occasions on which he and office-bearers of organisations like Sanatan Sanstha, who opposed his work, had arguments.

“Sanatan Sanstha published a daily newspaper named Sanatan Prabhat, which on several occasions had published articles against my father and his work. Those contained threats saying if he continued the work of superstition eradication, he will be made the next Gandhi.”

On what Dabholkar did after receiving these threats, Hamid said, “My father, through the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, submitted a file against Sanatan Sanstha to the ATS in Mumbai. …He continued his work despite strong opposition.”