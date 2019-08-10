‘Will act against illegal private security firms,’ warns Pune police chief

The Pune City Police is planning to take action against private security agencies that are operating illegally without obtaining licences from the government. While warning private security agencies, Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said Friday they should cooperate with the police to prevent crimes.

Venkatesham was speaking at the ‘Police Private Security Partnership Programme (P4)’, held Friday at the Pune Police Commissionerate. The owners and managers of as many as 211 private security agencies participated in the programme, along with senior police officers, stated a press release issued by the police.

Venkatesham asked private security agencies to inform the police about any suspicious movement in residential areas and other spots where private guards are deployed. He also said that private security guards who play a role in detection of crimes will be felicitated.

Venkatesham also said that the process of character verification of private security guards will now be completed within five days. He said police will seek help from private security agencies, if required, during Ganesh festival.

In a related development, the police have urged private security agencies to be cautious while employing a security guard. Private security agencies have also been told to update information of their guards regularly and share it with the nearest police station.

Police said that private security guards deployed at different locations should maintain contact with the “beat marshals” of the respective police station who are patrolling the area.