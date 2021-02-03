Golden jackal rescued from Otur, receives treatment for stomach infection

Preliminary examination by a Wildlife SOS veterinary officer revealed that the jackal was suffering from a stomach infection. (Representational)

A Golden jackal was rescued by the Forest Department from Otur range of Pune district, Maharashtra. Local farmers found the jackal lying in a semi-conscious state near a field and immediately called for help earlier this week.

The jackal, which is nearly three years old, required immediate medical intervention and was rushed for treatment to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar. The animal was released into its natural habitat after recovery.

Preliminary examination by Wildlife SOS veterinary officer Dr. Nikhil Bangar revealed that the jackal was suffering from a stomach infection. After a few days of intensive care and treatment, the jackal showed signs of improvement and a final examination deemed her fit for release.

Dr. Nikhil Bangar, Wildlife Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “The jackal was suffering from a stomach infection that led to diarrhoea and severe dehydration. We administered antibiotics and placed the animal under fluid therapy to ensure steady recovery.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Thanks to the quick intervention of the Forest department, the jackal was able to receive timely help. Our veterinary doctors carried out intensive treatment to ensure the animal regained strength and we are glad to see it return to its natural habitat. ”

Yogesh Ghodake, Range Forest Officer, Otur, said, “The jackal was weak and exhausted when we found her.”

Golden jackals are native to the Indian subcontinent and play a very important role in forest ecology. They feed on a variety of small mammals, birds, fish, hares and even fruits. However, golden jackals are frequent victims of hunting, wildlife trafficking, man-animal conflict and highway accidents etc. It is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and has an estimated population of 80,000 in the wild.