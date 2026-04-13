31 open wells secured; Wildlife SOS scales efforts prevent accidents in Junnar

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With a strong focus on prevention-led conservation, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, is steadily expanding its Open Wells Conservation project in Maharashtra’s Junnar region. 31 open wells have now been covered to protect leopards and other wild animals from accidental falls.
The organisation, along with the state forest department, covered 11 wells in the last year, contributing to a total of 31 wells now secured. An official statement issued today said that the initiative is now being scaled across high-risk zones under the Junnar Forest Division, including villages such as Otur, Pimpari Pendhar and Pimpalwandi, where leopard movement is high.
Alongside preventive measures, Wildlife SOS continues to respond swiftly to emergencies. Over the past year, six wild animals were safely rescued from wells, reflecting the team’s constant vigilance and on-ground presence.
To strengthen awareness, field teams engage directly with well owners and local residents to identify high-risk sites and implement practical, long-term solutions. Encouragingly, the initiative has received strong support from local communities. This collective effort has contributed to a noticeable decline in such incidents across the region.
Mahendra Dhore, Manager–Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Wildlife SOS, said, “Our approach focuses not only on rescue but on prevention and awareness. By working closely with villagers and the forest department, we are addressing the root causes of these incidents.”
According to Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Forest Division, this initiative demonstrates how targeted, solution-oriented conservation can create real impact. “The collaboration between our teams and local communities has been instrumental in the success of this project,” Rajhans said.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stated, “Every well we secure is a step towards ensuring that wild animals can safely navigate shared landscapes. We remain committed to expanding this initiative and strengthening coexistence strategies.”