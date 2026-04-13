31 open wells secured; Wildlife SOS scales efforts prevent accidents in Junnar

Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department have secured 31 open wells in the Junnar region to prevent leopards and other wildlife from accidental falls. (Source: File)

With a strong focus on prevention-led conservation, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, is steadily expanding its Open Wells Conservation project in Maharashtra’s Junnar region. 31 open wells have now been covered to protect leopards and other wild animals from accidental falls.

The organisation, along with the state forest department, covered 11 wells in the last year, contributing to a total of 31 wells now secured. An official statement issued today said that the initiative is now being scaled across high-risk zones under the Junnar Forest Division, including villages such as Otur, Pimpari Pendhar and Pimpalwandi, where leopard movement is high.