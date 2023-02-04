Wife of ‘Mathadi’ leader ends life by consuming poison

THE WIFE of Nilesh Mazire, a ‘Mathadi’ leader from the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction, died after consuming poison on Thursday, the police said.

Police suspect that Mazire’s wife Sonali consumed poison following some domestic dispute. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.

As per procedure, a case of accidental death (AD) has been registered in this matter at the Warje police station.

“No suicide note has been found yet. Investigation is underway,” said senior police inspector D S Hake.

‘Mathadi’ workers mainly include manual labourers who load and unload trucks. Mazire was the ‘Mathadi’ union president of Pune district’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by CM Eknath Shinde.

Mazire was earlier associated with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). A few months ago, he left MNS and joined Shinde-led Sena.