Wife dies by suicide, husband hangs self hours later in Pune

A couple, both doctors with BAMS degree, died by suicide within hours of each other, said police on Thursday. Nikhil Shendkar (28) and his wife Ankita (25) were found dead at their residence in Azad Nagar in Wanavdi.

The police said the couple got married in 2019. While he was at the clinic on Wednesday, Nikhil started getting phone calls from a patient and asked Ankita to check on the patient. But she refused and this led to an argument over the phone around 4 pm. When Nikhil reached his apartment around 5.15 pm, he found it locked from inside. So, he broke open the door and found Ankita hanging.

A police team soon reached the spot and took Ankita’s body to the Sassoon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, around 7.30 am on Thursday, Nikhil hanged himself inside the bathroom of his apartment, said police.