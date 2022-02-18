Wife and mother-in-law among six arrested for murdering man: Police

A woman, who allegedly killed her husband with the help of her mother and then lodged a missing report about him at the Dehuroad police station, is among six people arrested for the crime. The woman, Jyoti Gorkhe, came to the Dehuroad police station on February 3 and said her husband Akash had left home on January 30 to go to Chalisgaon, but had not returned. She then filed a missing report at the police station.

During investigation, while questioning Jyoti and her mother Soni Jegare, police found their behaviour suspicious. Further probe revealed that following a previous dispute, Jyoti and Soni allegedly got four aides — Ravi Rathod, Sahil Panchras, Akshay Londhe and Ramvijay Kumar – to kill Akash.

Police said on January 30, Akash had left home to go to Chalisgaon. Jyoti and Soni accompanied him till the Dehugaon entrance. From here, the other four accused took Akash in a four-wheeler to another location, where they allegedly attacked him with a heavy object and killed him. They dumped Akash’s body in a drain at Chikhali, said police.

After arresting the accused, police recovered Akash’s body from a drain at Mahadev Nagar area in Chikhali. Police said accused Ramvijay, who had escaped after committing the murder, was arrested from his native place in Bihar.