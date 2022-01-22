Widow raped in Shirur, five arrested; search on for 3 more accused

PUNE RURAL police arrested five people for allegedly raping a widow in Shirur and are searching for three more accused in the case. A first information report (FIR) was lodged in the case at the Shirur police station under Sections 376 (2) (f) (c) (k) (n), 376 (d), 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

Inspector Sureshkumar Raut said, “We got the information that a widow is being sexually harassed by several men.

We had dispatched a team of our Nirbhaya squad, comprising woman cops, to meet the victim. The squad had interacted with the victim. It was known that she was a widow and taking disadvantage of her situation some men raped her at

different locations and at different times between April and May 2021. The victim wanted to file a complaint but did not have proper knowledge and support.”

“We informed her family members and got an FIR registered. So far, we have arrested five of the accused. A court has remanded them to police custody for seven days for further investigation. A search is on for three more accused,” Raut added.

According to the FIR, the eight accused people booked in the case are Mauli Pawar, Razak Pathan, Kalu Walunj, Vitthal Kale, Rajesh alias Pappu Gaikwad, Akash Gaikwad, Sandip Walunj and Navnath Walunj.

Police said that the accused threatened to kill the woman and forcefully developed a physical relationship with her. The victim has a son and a daughter, who stay with a family member, police said.