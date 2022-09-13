scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Widespread rain over eight states till Friday, says IMD

On Monday, the depression which was located over south Odisha weakened into a well-marked low pressure system but it will lead to enhanced rainfall over central India regions.

An ‘orange’ alert prevails for MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan till Wednesday. (File Photo)

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall over eight states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, till the end of this week.

On Monday, the depression which was located over south Odisha weakened into a well-marked low pressure system but it will lead to enhanced rainfall over central India regions.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat will receive widespread heavy spells till Friday, the Met department has forecast.

An ‘orange’ alert prevails for MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan till Wednesday.

“The well-marked low pressure was located over southeast Madhya Pradesh. It will move northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh in the coming 48-hours,” an IMD official said on Monday.

Since Sunday, heavy rainfall lashed over Castle Rock (172mm), Kumta (148mm), Digha (114mm), Sawantwadi (98mm), Simla (90mm), Nagpur (83mm),Dimapur (81mm) and Mawsynram (71mm).

As the system further moves west-northwestwards in the coming days, rainfall over east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will increase. Rajasthan has recorded 553.5mm, quantitatively 34 per cent surplus in this season. This was mainly due to almost all previous low pressure systems having reached this desert state. The current spell will, however, remain crucial for Uttar Pradesh which is yet to receive normal rainfall this year.

The monsoon trough presently runs to the south of its normal position and hence will keep the monsoon active over southern peninsular. Besides, a cyclonic circulation persists off Maharashtra-Goa coast.

From here, a trough runs all the way to Bangladesh across the monsoon trough. That is why, the weather officials noted a steady inflow of moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over the peninsular India regions, making the Southwest monsoon vigorous over the Gangetic West Bengal, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:55:23 am
