‘They absorb the negativity’: Why young Pune residents are increasingly drawn to pet cafés

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Written by Diksha Banik
As conversations around mental health evolve, so does the search for more accessible forms of relief. Not surprisingly, for many young Pune residents, pet cafés are emerging as informal spaces of comfort, connection, and emotional ease. Unlike pet-friendly cafés, these spaces house their own animals, typically a mix of dogs and cats, allowing even non-pet owners to interact with resident pets.
Abhishek Mantri, owner of The Pet Cafe in Pune, established in 2018, says the idea began as a way to combine food with spreading awareness about animal adoption.
“We didn’t realise we were creating a safe space,” Mantri further says, recalling a visitor who once walked in and quietly napped in the dog section for nearly an hour. “She felt safe, and there was something deeply fulfilling about it. It made us realise that this is what we wanted – a space where people can just be themselves without fear of being judged.”
Whereas for Hemant Patil, owner of Cafe Flying Gypsy’s, the concept evolved from a snooker club he started in 2015. He noticed visitors engaging more with his pet dog than with the games, prompting a shift in focus. Having always cared for stray dogs, Patil began adopting them alongside his own pets, gradually transforming the space into a pet café with resident animals.
He recalls one regular customer who would take Thomas, one of their dogs, home over the weekend. “That’s the kind of bond our customers have with our dogs,” he says.
For visitors, the appeal goes beyond novelty. “What keeps me coming back are the pets,” says Adwait Deshpande, 23, a media professional. “For me, it’s a stress reliever, like an escape from my daily life. They (resident pets) recognise me even in the crowd and run toward me whenever I step in,” he adds. “I get to live my dream of owning a pet through them, as my parents never allowed me to have one.”
A similar sentiment is shared by Siddhanti Jain, 27, a teacher. “It’s like my second home,” she says. “The moment I walk in and the dogs come running, I forget all my worries. It feels comforting, like they absorb the negativity. You can just share your day with them, and they’re always there to listen.”
“Pets are the best emotional support you can have,” says Anam Aziza, 21, a student. “They don’t ask you for anything. Instead, they provide all the love, comfort, and attention you need,” she says, “Pet cafés are the best alternative if you can’t have pets at home.”
Research published in the International Journal of Indian Psychology suggests that interaction with animals can significantly reduce stress levels, with companionship playing a key role.
Purring of cats
Khushi Chaudhary, front desk manager at 9 Lives Cat Cafe, points to the calming effect of cats. “The purring sound that cats make brings a lot of positive energy,” she says, adding that a growing focus on mental well-being among younger generations is driving the popularity of such spaces.
“So many dogs and cats get adopted following the experience customers have at the café,” says Nawaz Mullani, restaurant manager at The Pet Café. He adds that the space also hosts stress-relief sessions facilitated by mental health professionals, especially for young corporate employees.
Visitors echo this in their own ways. Jain compares the experience to laughter exercises in yoga sessions. “Here, the silliness and cuteness of these animals make us laugh naturally,” she says.
Whether seen as therapy or simply as moments of comfort, pet cafés reflect a larger shift in how young people are choosing to cope with stress. In the middle of fast-paced urban lives, these spaces offer a rare chance to pause, connect, and feel at ease.
(Diksha Banik is an intern with The Indian Express)