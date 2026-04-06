‘They absorb the negativity’: Why young Pune residents are increasingly drawn to pet cafés

Pet cafes house their own animals, typically a mix of dogs and cats, allowing even non-pet owners to interact with resident pets. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Written by Diksha Banik

As conversations around mental health evolve, so does the search for more accessible forms of relief. Not surprisingly, for many young Pune residents, pet cafés are emerging as informal spaces of comfort, connection, and emotional ease. Unlike pet-friendly cafés, these spaces house their own animals, typically a mix of dogs and cats, allowing even non-pet owners to interact with resident pets.

Abhishek Mantri, owner of The Pet Cafe in Pune, established in 2018, says the idea began as a way to combine food with spreading awareness about animal adoption.

“We didn’t realise we were creating a safe space,” Mantri further says, recalling a visitor who once walked in and quietly napped in the dog section for nearly an hour. “She felt safe, and there was something deeply fulfilling about it. It made us realise that this is what we wanted – a space where people can just be themselves without fear of being judged.”