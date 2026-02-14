‘Gives people peace and bliss’: Why words of the mystics will resonate at Pune music event

Nandini Mahesh and her husband, Mahesh Babu, the founders of the cultural organisation Banyan Tree, had travelled far to look for polyphonic singing. They heard Gregorian chants in Bulgaria and several artists in other parts of eastern Europe. “But, right here, in the villages of Jammu, there is a stunning form called Paakh, a soulful Dogri folk music form that is traditional in Jammu. We loved it when we heard it,” says Nandini.

When TCS Ruhaniyat, an evening that celebrates folk, Sufi and mystical traditions, arrives in Pune on February 14, the opening pieces will be by the renowned Paakh performer Asha Kesar and Group from Jammu. The theme of their performance is ‘Echoes Across Centuries’.

“The messages of great masters, from saints to mystics, were written centuries ago. But the human race hasn’t learned much. Therefore, these messages remain just as relevant today as they were centuries ago,” says Nandini.

She says that Ruhaniyat started more than 25 years ago to connect with these messages. “It gives people peace and bliss for some hours as the messages come alive through the carriers of living traditions from around the country and other guest countries. In some cases, audience members might rethink the way they are living,” says Nandini.

This year, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Parvathy Baul from Bengal returns to showcase music that gives a “glimpse of Baul worldview”. The bauls are wandering minstrels of Bangladesh and Bengal whose melodious songs are accompanied by music and dance.

Ghazal singer Hemant Chauhan, who was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2023, will lead his group from Gujarat to present the ideas of the mystics of that region. The Warsi Brothers, counted among the finest performers of traditional qawwali and custodians of this legacy, will end the evening with Qawwali.

The curation regularly comprises foreign performers. This year, it is singer Tais Reganelli from Brazil, and Yip Hei Man from Guzheng, Hong Kong. An assistant professor of Systematic Theology at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Iowa, Man is described as a global voice rooted in tradition. She will perform on the theme ‘The Melodic River Flows On’.

Pune has become an integral stop for Ruhaniyat. Nandini says that it is perhaps the only city where the festival is held, where the performances start before time. “If the performance is from 6 pm, the audience is waiting from 5.45 pm. The city has an appreciative audience that understands musical nuances and is very receptive to ideas,” she adds.