City heats up: Why summer heat causes more fires in Pune

As temperatures soar and the mercury climbs higher each day, summer also brings a sharp rise in fire incidents triggered by electrical short circuits. The dry foliage around the historic ‘Shaniwar Wada’ fortification in Pune city catching fire on Thursday afternoon, leading to minor damage to its ‘Narayan Darwaja’, is a distressingly apt example.

Data from the past three years shows a clear spike during March, April, and May. Here’s a closer look at the trend and the precautions citizens can take to prevent such fires.

From the end of February this year, Pune has begun witnessing an upward trend in fire incidents in residential, industrial, and commercial establishments. Officials said data shows a consistent rise between March and May, though the increase typically begins around mid-February. The trend is attributed to several factors linked to rising temperatures.