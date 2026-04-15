Why Pune is hitting the brakes on EV charging network expansion

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Written by Navnoor Kaur
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put its plan to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on hold, citing low utilisation of the city’s existing facilities.
The decision comes even as the state is pushing the Maharashtra’s Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, which aims to promote cleaner transport and accelerate EV adoption. Under the now-paused plan, PMC had proposed increasing the number of charging stations from around 50 to 82 across Pune.
Based on Regional Transport Office (RTO) registrations, as of March 2026, Pune has 37,808 registered electric vehicles, including 29,388 two-wheelers and 7,411 four-wheelers, with the remaining comprising three-wheelers and other categories.
However, Pune lags behind its peers among metro cities in EV adoption. For every 1,000 vehicles, Pune has roughly 9 registered EVs, compared to 14 in Mumbai and 22 in Delhi, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Vahan dashboard and RTO reports.
Officials say the existing stations themselves are seeing low usage. Manisha Shekatkar, head of the electrical department at the PMC, said the civic body currently has around 50 EV charging stations for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. “Only about 10 to 15 stations are used daily. At most, the number goes up to 20–25,” she said.
Regarding the reasons for low usage, Shekatkar said pricing could be one factor. The cost of charging ranges between Rs 13 and Rs 19 per unit. She also noted that the number of EVs in the city remains relatively low, which may contribute to the underuse of public charging stations. She added that the expansion plan could be reconsidered once demand increases.
However, EV users in Pune shared mixed responses about using public charging stations, noting both convenience and accessibility gaps. Most responses reflected the experiences of private EV users, who rely on a mix of home and public charging.
Diya, a 21-year-old two-wheeler owner, said she prefers charging her vehicle at home but currently relies on public charging stations for faster turnaround. “At public stations, it takes around 15–20 minutes, while at home it can take up to three hours,” she said.
However, she added that public charging is more expensive and not always easily accessible. “There are not many stations nearby, which creates accessibility challenges,” she said.
For cab drivers, public charging is more practical. Arif, who has been using an electric four-wheeler for the past two years, said he prefers public charging stations as they are more feasible for his daily travel needs.
Similar concerns were raised by other commuters, particularly two-wheeler users, highlighting both convenience and operational challenges. Kashish Khodade, another commuter, said she relies on public charging because it offers faster charging speeds.
“Charging at home takes three to four hours and can sometimes lead to heating issues,” she said, adding that voltage fluctuations and power cuts make home charging difficult at times.
She also highlighted infrastructural gaps, especially for those without dedicated charging access. “There are not enough charging stations, and even when they exist, they are not easy to locate,” she said, calling for more government support to boost EV adoption.
Navnoor Kaur is an intern with The Indian Express.