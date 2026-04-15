Why Pune is hitting the brakes on EV charging network expansion

Written by Navnoor Kaur

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put its plan to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on hold, citing low utilisation of the city’s existing facilities.

The decision comes even as the state is pushing the Maharashtra’s Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, which aims to promote cleaner transport and accelerate EV adoption. Under the now-paused plan, PMC had proposed increasing the number of charging stations from around 50 to 82 across Pune.

Based on Regional Transport Office (RTO) registrations, as of March 2026, Pune has 37,808 registered electric vehicles, including 29,388 two-wheelers and 7,411 four-wheelers, with the remaining comprising three-wheelers and other categories.

However, Pune lags behind its peers among metro cities in EV adoption. For every 1,000 vehicles, Pune has roughly 9 registered EVs, compared to 14 in Mumbai and 22 in Delhi, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Vahan dashboard and RTO reports.