Why Pune, barely 60 km from the Ghats, receives less rainfall

After emptying its rain in the Western Ghats, the winds travel to Pune with only remnants of moisture. This impacts the rainfall in Pune. (File Photo)

While declaring an orange alert for heavy to isolated very heavy rainfall in the Ghats of Pune on August 5 and 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Pune city would not be similarly impacted. The latter would receive 2.5-35.5 mm of very light to light rainfall on both days.

True to the forecast, several areas in the Ghats were pelted with heavy rain. Like Tamhini, one of the country’s wettest places, which recorded 102 mm of rain between the mornings of August 5 and 6. Yet, during these 24 hours, Pune’s main weather office, Shivajinagar, received only 2.4 mm of rain.

The distance by road between Pune and Tamhini is around 60 km, which can be covered by car in an hour and a half. Yet, the average rainfall in Tamhini is around 7,000 mm annually, while the Pune plains receive between 720 mm and 1,000 mm average annual rainfall over 49 rainy days. Bhira, Koyna, and other Ghat stations also routinely report rainfall several times higher than Pune.