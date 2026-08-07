Why Pune, barely 60 km from the Ghats, receives less rainfall

The southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra after travelling across the Arabian Sea—only to encounter the Western Ghats, which act like a giant wall. Here’s how that shapes Pune’s rainfall.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneAug 7, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Pune rain ghats IMD rainfallAfter emptying its rain in the Western Ghats, the winds travel to Pune with only remnants of moisture. This impacts the rainfall in Pune. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

While declaring an orange alert for heavy to isolated very heavy rainfall in the Ghats of Pune on August 5 and 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Pune city would not be similarly impacted. The latter would receive 2.5-35.5 mm of very light to light rainfall on both days.

True to the forecast, several areas in the Ghats were pelted with heavy rain. Like Tamhini, one of the country’s wettest places, which recorded 102 mm of rain between the mornings of August 5 and 6. Yet, during these 24 hours, Pune’s main weather office, Shivajinagar, received only 2.4 mm of rain.

The distance by road between Pune and Tamhini is around 60 km, which can be covered by car in an hour and a half. Yet, the average rainfall in Tamhini is around 7,000 mm annually, while the Pune plains receive between 720 mm and 1,000 mm average annual rainfall over 49 rainy days. Bhira, Koyna, and other Ghat stations also routinely report rainfall several times higher than Pune.

Why is there heavier rain in the Ghats than in Pune?

The southwest monsoon reaches Maharashtra after travelling across the Arabian Sea, carrying large quantities of moisture. As these moisture-laden westerly winds move eastwards, they encounter the Western Ghats, which act like a giant wall.

Also Read | Monsoon fury subsides: IMD downgrades rain alerts for Pune, Nashik and Satara ghats

When the moist air strikes the mountain barrier, it empties its rain in the Ghat areas. Tamhini is located on the windward side of the Western Ghats, the side directly exposed to the incoming Arabian Sea monsoon winds. The same is true for Bhira, Lonavala, Khandala and parts of Mulshi.

“Pune, lying east of the Ghats, is on the leeward side of the mountain range. After emptying its rain in the Ghats, the winds travel to Pune carrying only remnants of moisture. It is harder for clouds to form, hence rainfall is reduced significantly. We call this the rain shadow effect,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division of the India Meteorological Department.

He adds that a similar phenomenon can be seen in the Himalayan region, where the foothills receive more rain than places in the plains or on the leeward side.

Story continues below this ad

Do any weather systems carry rain to Pune before the Ghats?

If an upper-air cyclonic circulation or any other weather system, like a low, well-marked low or depression, has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is travelling westward or west-northwestward, the concept of windward and leeward sides is unlikely. The system passes over the plains before hitting the Ghats. But, even then, the hills receive more rainfall than the Pune plains. “The system hits the hills of the Ghat region, causing heavier precipitation there,” says Kashyapi.

Also Ride | Pune shatters 119-year July rainfall record as monsoon refuses to relent

He says that the role played by orography—the study of mountains, hills, and terrain—is far more significant than the distance between two locations. “Pune receives one-fourth the amount of rain Mumbai does. This is not only because Mumbai is on the windward side, but it has hills and adjacent water bodies. The moving air hits these hills, rises up, cools and condenses and then starts falling. This leads to rain on the windward side of the hill. The plains of Pune are, comparatively, flat,” says Kashyapi. He adds that the further the monsoon wind travels from the Ghat areas, the more the rainfall decreases.

Is the rain-shadow impact absolute in Pune?

When monsoon depressions, upper-air cyclonic circulations, offshore troughs, or other weather systems become strong, they carry large quantities of moisture inland. In these cases, Pune experiences episodes of heavy and very heavy rainfall. There might be record-breaking rain, even if Pune does not match the Ghats in volume or quantity.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments