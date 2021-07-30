Why pay for biryani? Eatery is in our jurisdiction, get it for free: Pune DCP in viral audio

The audio clip has gone viral on social media with netizens slamming police for misusing their power to get favours and freebies | Representational image

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil ordered a probe into an audio clip in which a lady officer of Pune City Police is reportedly being heard asking her subordinate to order non-vegetarian food from a restaurant and get it free of cost as the eatery is in their jurisdiction.

While speaking to the media during his Pune visit, Patil said, “I have heard the audio clip. It is a serious matter and I have asked the police commissioner to conduct a probe. Once he submits the report, the state government will take appropriate action against the officer.”

The audio clip has gone viral on social media with netizens slamming police for misusing their power to get favours and freebies. Police sources said that the lady officer in this audio is a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

In the audio clip, the officer first asks her subordinate about eateries selling non-vegetarian food. She is informed about a well-known restaurant in Sadashiv Peth area selling thalis of Chicken Biryani made in ghee and Kolhapuri Mutton.

The officer is then heard saying, “…Why give money? Should we pay in our jurisdiction?” The subordinate is also heard informing her that they usually pay for food but the DCP insists on getting it for free.

