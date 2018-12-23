Why onion matters, will subsidy help farmers or govt?

If vegetables are ever graded as per their supposed political sensitivity, onions will certainly be graded in the top bracket. Prices both in retail and wholesale markets are monitored closely and as the recent announcement by the Maharashtra government shows, they can hardly be ignored by any political party.

# The subsidy

After a cabinet meeting earlier this week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to announce a Rs 200 per quintal subsidy for onion growers in the state. This subsidy would be paid to growers who had sold their produce in the wholesale markets between November 1 and December 15 and the upper ceiling for an individual farmer is fixed at 200 quintals. Rough estimates say that around 75 lakh quintals of onions were sold in the state during the above period and the subsidy would cost the exchequer around Rs 150 crore. More than two lakh farmers are expected to avail of this subsidy after their claims are verified.

# The reason for subsidy

A sudden price slide across the wholesale markets had started a new wave of distress among the onion growers of Maharashtra. Prices which were in the range of Rs 2,500-2,600 per quintal in December last year have since then collapsed to Rs 600-700 per quintal. At the wholesale market of Lasalgaon in Nashik’s Niphad taluka, the prices have fallen below the Rs 500 per quintal range, which farmers say, results in losses to them.

In view of the price slide, farmers have started taking to the streets with many of them destroying their produce. Some of the farmers had even sent their meagre income to the Prime Minister’s Office as a sign of protest. There were reports of two farmers committing suicide in view of the very low prices.

# Why prices have gone down?

Onion is an important cash crop for farmers in the state. Farmers in districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule etc take three crops of onion round the year, which has ensured supplies across the year. Thus, the kharif crop (sown in June-July and harvested in September-October) and late kharif crop(sown in October-November and harvested post December) feed the market during the autumn and winter months.

Besides, the farmers also take a third crop, i.e the rabi crop, which is sown post December and harvested in March-April. This is the only crop which is amenable to storage and feeds the markets when no other crop is available.

This year, the stored rabi crop is still with the farmers when the kharif crop hit the markets. Farmers mostly liquidate their stored crops before the arrival of kharif crops, thus avoiding any glut in the markets. What had gone wrong with the farmers was that the south Indian markets, which are served by Nashik onions have also reported arrival of local kharif crop almost at the same time. Estimates have said that around 2-3 lakh tonnes of rabi onion still remained with the farmers which have pulled down the prices. The stored onion, due to its long storage have reported deterioration of quality and thus have failed to get better prices.

# Politics of onions

The subsidy comes at a time when the ruling BJP was stung by electoral losses in three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Agrarian distress fueled by low prices of almost all commodities is being said to be a major cause for the rural voters going away from the BJP. It takes no inspired guesses to say the present subsidy is aimed at the rural voters as the BJP gets ready for the 2019 general as well as Assembly elections. This would be the second time the Fadnavis government has announced a subsidy for onion, the earlier one was announced in 2016.

Low prices have become a focal point of protest by Opposition leaders with NCP MLA Dipika Chavan even wearing a garland of onions to the state Assembly to highlight the issue.

Supply side intervention by the government in onion is a clear sign that the government is worried about a possible fall out of the ongoing agrarian crisis in the state. Nashik, it might be remembered, was the focal point of the farmers’ strike in 2017, which saw farmers stopping the supplies to wholesale markets. Last year, when onion prices had peaked in view of the drought in other onion producing states like Karnataka, the central government had gone all out to bring the prices down. Income Tax officials had come knocking at the doors of the traders and there were official letters to the state marketing officers to ensure prices do not cross a certain threshold limit. Minimum Export Price (MEP), the ultimate weapon to bring down prices, was again brought in with imports of onions also allowed.

This year, while MEP is zero, imported onion is trickling in the markets, which has caused much anger in the growers. With elections just around the corner, no government would be in a position to face an angry electorate and hence the subsidy was announced. Retail prices of onions in urban centres have more or less remained subdued but the rural distress of low prices has become the focal point, which the government could not afford to ignore.

Whether the subsidy will work its magic is anyone’s guess. For now, the government machinery will try its level best to ensure the subsidy reaches the farmers at the earliest.