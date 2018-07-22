Why Maharashtra, owners want different things from draft Bill on coaching classes

It will be illegal for a teacher employed in a college to teach in a private coaching class. A regular college or school and coaching classes can’t be run on the same premises. It will be illegal for a teacher employed in a college to teach in a private coaching class. A regular college or school and coaching classes can’t be run on the same premises.

Last week, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced during the assembly session in Nagpur that the draft of the Maharashtra Private Coaching Classes Regulatory Bill was now ready and will soon be tabled. The announcement has kicked off a storm. The Professional Teachers Association, an umbrella organisation of coaching class owners in Maharashtra, has started off a state-wide protest against the provisions of the draft, forcing Tawde to issue a statement saying he will meet all stakeholders before the Bill was tabled.

The Bill

The Coaching Class Regulatory Bill, first drafted in 2017, is meant to regulate the burgeoning private tuitions industry, in particular, the integrated coaching classes in which colleges allow private tutors to use their campus for private coaching or adjust attendance of students attending a particular coaching class even during college hours. The other major problem has been that of dual teachers, those who teach at colleges and at the same time either run or are associated with private coaching classes.

The Bill proposes to make it mandatory for coaching classes to get registered and provide proof of having physical infrastructure like space for students, parking, adequate toilets, submission of an annual statement of accounts, besides proposing fee regulations and qualifications of teachers in coaching classes. The last few provisions have met with stiff opposition from coaching class owners, following which the government appointed an expert committee with 12 members, headed by state Education Commissioner Vipin Sharma, with six representatives of coaching classes and six experts appointed by the government. The committee had several meetings and a final draft was prepared, which was submitted to the government in April 2018.

Major Provisions

In April, a copy of the final draft was leaked, after which coaching class owners started expressing discontent as they did not agree with several provisions. Sandeep Deodhar, a member of the draft committee, said the points included in the draft states that the government will notify a designated officers at district, division and state level — education officer, deputy director of education of the division and state educational commissioner — who shall be the relevant authority at that level. Coaching class owners would have to submit an application for registration to this officer, along with a stipulated fee.

Within three months of submitting the application, the officer will scrutinise the documents and verify infrastructure and facilities and either issue a registration certificate or reject it by giving valid reasons. Coaching classes would have to pay the fee yearly for registration but the validity of certificate would be three years.

Coaching classes can decide their own fees and there would be no cap but it has to be “reasonable” and conveyed to the relevant authority. Classes have to pay 1 per cent of the annual profit towards the education development fund. The number of students in a batch should not exceed 80 but if the coaching class has requisite infrastructure, it can go up to 120.

It will be illegal for a teacher employed in a college to teach in a private coaching class. A regular college or school and coaching classes cannot be run on the same premises, even if the owner is the same. If any school or college is found to offer any tuition, by charging fees, apart from the regular teaching, it will be considered as integrated coaching.

The Bill makes provisions to cancel the registration of both school/college and coaching class in cases of integrated teaching. If such a thing exists, the coaching class will be given 90 days, within the Act coming into place, to shift to another location.

Main Objections

Coaching class owners say they have been cheated. “Many of the suggestions that we had given did not make it to the final draft though it was there on paper during the final meeting. They (the government) have brought in a lot of old provisions, which we had asked to be scrapped. Our main contention is that coaching class, which is a private industry, should be allowed to self-regulate and decide its own fees. Why should a government officer decide if our fees are valid or not? After all, parents have a choice to go to any classes as per their budget. Secondly, we had said that the student capacity should be 120, extendable to 150 depending on facilities, but they have not agreed. Thirdly, they have said that they will conduct inspections anytime and some kind of punitive action will be taken, whereas it was discussed that inspections would take place once a year, that too by prior intimation,” said Deodhar.

Chandrakant Behere, president of PTA, said their chief demand was that a coaching classes council be formed on the lines of the Bar Council. “This council should have representation from coaching class owners and few members of the government. This will be a self-regulating body and will enact its own laws to regulate the industry and keep a check on errant coaching classes.

Also, the purpose for drafting the law is getting diluted, when integrated coaching classes are being allowed to relocate and no strict action is proposed. If colleges are found to enter into tie-ups, the government should immediately derecognise them and even take action against the coaching class,” he said.

