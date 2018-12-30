Why it’s the coldest December in three decades for Pune

This year, Pune recorded its coldest December since 1981, and the mercury plunged to 5.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The Indian Express explains why, compared to recent years, this winter season has been colder over Maharashtra

How severe is this winter?

At 5.9 degrees Celsius, Pune recorded its coldest December in 37 years on Saturday, with a departure of 4.7 degrees Celsius from normal. The last Saturday of 2018 was one of the coldest December days for many cities in Maharashtra, with Nagpur (3.5 degrees Celsius), Nashik (5.1 degrees Celsius), Malegaon (5.4 degrees Celsius), Jalgaon, Gondia (6.0 degrees Celsius each), Aurangabad (5.8 degrees Celsius) and Parbhani (6.4 degrees Celsius), recording extremely low temperatures this season. The minimum temperature in Nagpur, recorded on Saturday, was 9 degrees Celsius below normal, the sharpest fall recorded in recent years.

In fact, till now, the coldest temperature recorded in Nagpur was 5.5 degrees Celsius on December 29, 1968, as per IMD’s records till 2010. This year, with minimum temperatures falling to 3.5 degrees Celsius, the 50-year-old record for December stands revised.

Nashik, meanwhile, has not experienced such cold conditions in over a decade, as the night temperatures fell by 4.6 degrees Celsius below the normal mark on Saturday.

What caused the severe cold conditions over Maharashtra?

Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say that severe to extremely severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over Jammu and Kashmir , Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, and parts of Vidarbha and north Madhya Maharashtra. For the first time since the 1980s, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are reporting sub-zero temperatures for a prolonged period. Extremely cold winds blowing from the north have mainly influenced the overall weather conditions over Maharashtra.

Besides, the continuous fall in minimum temperatures towards the end of this week was facilitated by the presence of an anti-cyclone system, combined with mainly clear sky conditions and lack of moisture.

How long will the cold last ?

IMD officials have warned that cold wave conditions will prevail over Vidarbha, and affect Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhramhapuri and Yavatmal. It will also hit north Madhya Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahmednagar till December 31. Minimum temperatures would range between 4 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius till Tuesday. Temperatures over Pune and neighbourhoods would see a slight increase, but still hover around 7 degrees Celsius till the year-end.