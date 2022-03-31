WHO launches global guidelines to support women, newborns during crucial postnatal period

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched its first-ever global guidelines to support women and newborns in the postnatal period—the first six weeks after birth. Experts say this is a critical time for ensuring newborn and maternal survival and for supporting the healthy development of the baby as well as the mother’s overall mental and physical recovery and wellbeing.

Worldwide, more than three in 10 women and babies do not currently receive postnatal care in the first days after birth—the period when most maternal and infant deaths occur. Meanwhile the physical and emotional consequences of childbirth—from injuries to recurring pain and trauma—can be debilitating if unmanaged, but are often highly treatable when the right care is given at the right time.

“The need for quality maternity and newborn care does not stop once a baby is born,” said Dr Anshu Banerjee, the director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at WHO. “Indeed, the birth of a baby is a life-changing moment, one that is bound by love, hope and excitement, but it can also cause unprecedented stress and anxiety. Parents need strong health care and support systems, especially women, whose needs are too often neglected when the baby comes,” Dr Banerjee said in a statement.

In addition to addressing immediate health concerns, these first weeks after birth are crucial for building relationships and establishing behaviours that affect long-term infant development and health. The guidelines include recommendations for breastfeeding counselling—to aid attachment and positioning as breastfeeding is established—and to support parents in providing responsive care for their newborns.

The recommendations detail the minimum length of hospital stay after birth and provide guidance on discharge criteria, but note that the time needed will depend on individual women and babies, social context, birth experience, and any health concerns. Additional postnatal contacts are recommended for healthy women and newborns between 48 and 72 hours, between seven and 14 days, and during week six after birth. If health risks are identified, more contacts will likely be required, with treatment needed potentially well beyond the first six weeks.

Among the recommendations include high-quality care in health facilities for all women and babies for at least 24 hours after birth, with a minimum of three additional postnatal checkups in the first six weeks. Screening of all newborns for eye abnormalities and hearing impairment, as well as vaccination at birth, exclusive breastfeeding counselling, access to postnatal contraception and health promotion, including physical activity, are also part of the recommendations.