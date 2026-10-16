IIT, Georgia Tech alumnus: Who is defence firm CEO held for bribery, ‘sensitive data leak’?

In a photo from 2016, Ashish Kansal, CEO of SMPP, and his father SC Kansal, founder of the company, are seen receiving the Defence Technology Absorption Award as part of the DRDO Awards from then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But, ten years later in 2026, Kansal junior has fallen from grace after he was arrested by the CBI over bribery charges.

The arrest was made in connection to alleged bribery, possible disclosure of sensitive information by Kumar and a contract of Rs 500 crore awarded to SMPP for supply of ammunition to MIL for one year.

Kansal — whom the SMPP website describes as a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Georgia Institute of Technology, USA — was arrested by CBI on Tuesday along with Anil Kumar, the executive director at defence PSU Munitions India Ltd (MIL) and Kumar’s brother.