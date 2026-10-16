IIT, Georgia Tech alumnus: Who is defence firm CEO held for bribery, ‘sensitive data leak’?

In a photo from 2016, Ashish Kansal, CEO of SMPP, and his father SC Kansal, founder of the company, are seen receiving the Defence Technology Absorption Award as part of the DRDO Awards from then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But, ten years later in 2026, Kansal junior has fallen from grace after he was arrested by the CBI over bribery charges.
The arrest was made in connection to alleged bribery, possible disclosure of sensitive information by Kumar and a contract of Rs 500 crore awarded to SMPP for supply of ammunition to MIL for one year.
Kansal — whom the SMPP website describes as a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Georgia Institute of Technology, USA — was arrested by CBI on Tuesday along with Anil Kumar, the executive director at defence PSU Munitions India Ltd (MIL) and Kumar’s brother.
Who is Ashish Kansal?
A search for “Ashish Kansal SMPP” on YouTube throws up numerous videos of the whole time director of the drone, ammunition and defence products company SMPP, whose vision statement is “Protecting Those Who Protect Us”. Several of these videos can be found on news and defence analysis platforms, where he is seen participating in panel discussions on a wide range of subjects related to defence production.
Ironically, Kansal spoke at the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s session on ease of doing business in the defence sector in 2025. The CAG’s role is to ensure financial accountability and propriety of public expenditures in India. He has also served as co-chair of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Defence and Homeland Security Committee.
The company website profile of Kansal reads, “Ashish Kansal is one of the Promoters and was appointed as a Whole-time Director and the Chief Executive Officer of our Company with effect from August 17, 2024. He has been employed with our Company since April 1, 2003. He holds a bachelor’s degree in textile technology from IIT Delhi and a master’s degree in science from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has over 20 years of experience in the defence manufacturing industry with our Company.”
The company SMPP has its origins in 1985 when it was founded by Ashish’s father Dr SC Kansal. “In 1985, an engineer from a small village with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from IIT Mumbai decided to dream big. Dr. SC Kansal, who is now the Chairman of SM Group of Companies, founded the company with a small capital and big ideas. Incorporated S.M. Pulp Packaging Private Limited for manufacturing of pulp packaging materials in Sangrur, Punjab,” it reads.
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SMPP lists its products in five categories, ammunition including tank and artillery, personal protection and platform protection, ceramic plates and drones — all products for armed and security forces. The company website claims engagement with DRDO and armed forces.
The CBI FIR claimed the agency’s source revealed that Ashish Kansal, CEO and Director and Promoter of SMPP Limited, maintained regular contact with Anil Kumar, regarding official contract of Rs. 500 Crore, awarded to SMPP for the supply of ammunition to MIL over a period of one year. It is further learnt that in pursuance of conspiracy, Ravit Kumar Tewatia, employee of SMPP, was also in contact with Anil Kumar,” the FIR stated. “The source has further informed that Anil Kumar is learnt to have received a substantial bribe on October 12 from Ashish Kansal. in connection with the parking of illicit funds, Anil Kumar has instructed his brother, Harshvardhan, to travel to Pune the following morning and collect the proceeds of corruption for safekeeping and concealment,” the FIR added.
The CBI has also booked Anil Kumar’s wife Chetnashi, Tewatia, and other unknown individuals. The CBI has booked the SMPP firm through its representatives.
(with inputs from Soham Shah)