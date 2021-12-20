Whitepaper on Pune’s potential as startup capital of India unveiled

A white paper “Pune: Hotbed of Innovation, Future Start-up Capital of India”, published by Ernst & Young, was unveiled during the Fintech Festival India on Saturday. The white paper deep-dives into the fintech ecosystem in Pune from an innovation standpoint, highlighting how the city can be made the startup capital of India.

The event was organised by Constellar Exhibitions and supported by Niti Aayog and six central government ministries.

The conference was also attended by prominent personalities such as Prasanna Lohar, Vice President, Technology, DCB Bank, Satyam Kumar, Member, FACE, Mandar Agashe, Founder, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Sarvatra Technologies, Manoj Chopra, VP & Head – Products and Innovation, Kiya.ai, Abhishek Poddar, Co-Founder & CEO, Plum, Anurag Sinha, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, OneCard and OneScore, amongst others.

Kaustab Roy, senior payment and solution architect at Monetary Authority of Singapore, said, “Due to Covid, there has been a change in the mindset of the users, the merchants, which has accelerated the use of digital means in the last couple of years…”

Mehrotra said, “In the coming times, consumers are going to look at invisibility of financial assets. Embedded finance is going to take the center stage. The industry needs to build trust among the consumers.”

Talking about India’s InsurTech landscape, Poddar said, “There is a large population belonging to the low-income community. A tiny misfortune or a disaster can push them into poverty and, later, debt traps. These micro-insurance products can save these families from such disasters.”