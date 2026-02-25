Where creativity meets dandom: Pune’s cosplay community gears up for Comic Con 2026

By Ritesh Dhar

A lively mix of creativity, fandom and learning came together at ‘Cosplay 101’, a pre-event workshop organised by Comic Con Pune. Held between 12 pm and 5 pm, the session served as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming Pune Comic Con scheduled for March 21–22, 2026. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, book, or video game or other pop culture.

The venue buzzed with energy as a young crowd filled the café – some actively participating in the workshop, others filming reels or waiting for volunteer interviews for the main event. Designed as an introductory platform for aspiring cosplayers, the workshop aimed to demystify the art of costume play and offer practical guidance to beginners.

The session was led by an expert trio – Akshay Churi, a two-time Indian Championship of Cosplay winner; Sameer Shaikh, a well-known costume and prop maker; and experienced cosplayer Navita Misa. One of the major highlights was a live demonstration showcasing how to craft a shoulder prop using EVA foam, illustrating how accessible materials can be transformed into detailed costume pieces even on modest budgets.

Abhishek Panda, Manager – Content, Talent & Community at Comic Con India, said the initiative was meant for enthusiasts unsure of where to begin. “We organise this for people who want to cosplay but don’t know how to start. Conducting the pre-event a month in advance gives participants enough time to prepare their costumes before Comic Con,” he said.

Sharing his journey, Akshay Churi recalled starting with an Ironman helmet built for personal display around 2014, which gradually evolved into full-scale cosplay. “We saw a lot of new and upcoming cosplayers who wanted to get into cosplay. We explained how to begin the journey, plan costumes and move through the entire build process all the way to completing the outfit. It was a very hands-on interactive experience, and I had a lot of fun,” he said.

Navita Misa, who has been cosplaying since 2014 and often portrays anime characters, encouraged newcomers to dive into the community. “If you are interested in cosplay, don’t overthink it – start researching and connect with experienced cosplayers. The community is extremely supportive,” she said. This time Navita is planning to cosplay a character from her favorite anime.

For Sameer Shaikh who began cosplaying in 2018, it is more than a passion for him. It is a lifelong journey for him which he will continue till his last breath as promised to a dear one he lost.

Throughout the session, mentors guided participants through every stage of the creative process – from concept planning to the final performance, from foam-based prop making to VFX makeup, wig styling and performance techniques. The workshop also stressed that cosplay goes beyond visual accuracy, urging participants to embody the personality and spirit of the characters they portray.