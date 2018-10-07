‘Where are my parents, when will they return,’ asks 4-year-old who lost his father in mishap

(From left) Rukmani Pardeshi, Priya Rege, Samruddhi and Devansh, at their residence on Saturday. (Express Photo by Aarti Chouhan) (From left) Rukmani Pardeshi, Priya Rege, Samruddhi and Devansh, at their residence on Saturday. (Express Photo by Aarti Chouhan)

FOUR-year-old Devansh Pardeshi has some questions no one has answers to. He has been asking everyone: “Aai – baba kadhi yenar aahe, kuthe aahe te?”( Where are my parents, when are they going to come).

Devansh’s mother, Preeti Pardeshi, died after her blood pressure shot down on Wednesday night in KEM hospital. His father, Shivaji Pardeshi, was one of the four people killed when a giant hoarding crashed on them near Juna Bazaar on Friday. Pardeshi, along with son Devansh, daughter Samruddhi (17) and mother Rukmani (55), was on his way back from Alandi to Pune after immersing Preeti’s ashes.

Devansh can’t understand why so many strangers are visiting his home, and why some of them are taking pictures of his family and asking questions.

Shivaji’s sister, Priya Rege, said her nephew has been asking about his parents since Friday, and no one knew what to tell him.

“The mishap took place right in front of his eyes… every time he asks about his mother, we say she has gone to the hospital,” said Rege.

Shivaji Pardeshi’s mother Rukmani, who was also injured in the accident, said her son was the sole breadwinner of their family. “We have requested government officials to take the responsibility of educating my granddaughter Samruddhi and providing her with a job after she completes her education, so that she can take care of her younger brother and ageing grandmother,” she said.

Samruddhi, who was also in the autorickshaw with her younger brother, grandmother and father, escaped unhurt.

A student of Class 12, Samruddhi said her parents wanted her to become an engineer.

Their death has strengthened her resolve to fight for her dreams. “I am going to care take of my little brother and I won’t let him feel the absence of my parents,” she said.

