When Rabindranath Tagore was stopped outside Yerawada prison

IN THE autumn of 1932, Rabindranath Tagore boarded a train at Santiniketan for a long journey to Poona.

Two months earlier, British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald had announced the Communal Award, which provided for separate electorates for various religious minorities and the Depressed Classes. Among its prominent supporters was BR Ambedkar, while Mahatma Gandhi, who was lodged at Yerawada Central Jail at the time, strongly opposed separate electorates for the Depressed Classes.

“The British had originally decided to separate Hindus and Muslims into West Bengal and East Bengal. Ambedkar saw this as an opportunity to have a separate electorate for the depressed classes because upper-caste Hindus had never accepted them as Hindus. That’s the position Ambedkar took and Gandhi completely disagreed with that,” says Vijay Padaki, a theatre educator and playwright whose play The Prophet and The Poet examines the relationship between Gandhi and Tagore.