When Rabindranath Tagore was stopped outside Yerawada prison

Several prominent leaders, including Madan Malaviya, C Rajagopalachari and Rajendra Prasad, were involved in efforts to find a solution.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneOct 2, 2026 12:40 AM IST
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IN THE autumn of 1932, Rabindranath Tagore boarded a train at Santiniketan for a long journey to Poona.

Two months earlier, British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald had announced the Communal Award, which provided for separate electorates for various religious minorities and the Depressed Classes. Among its prominent supporters was BR Ambedkar, while Mahatma Gandhi, who was lodged at Yerawada Central Jail at the time, strongly opposed separate electorates for the Depressed Classes.

“The British had originally decided to separate Hindus and Muslims into West Bengal and East Bengal. Ambedkar saw this as an opportunity to have a separate electorate for the depressed classes because upper-caste Hindus had never accepted them as Hindus. That’s the position Ambedkar took and Gandhi completely disagreed with that,” says Vijay Padaki, a theatre educator and playwright whose play The Prophet and The Poet examines the relationship between Gandhi and Tagore.

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Gandhi had declared that he would resist the proposal with his life. On September 20, he began a fast unto death. While Gandhi considered the Depressed Classes to be part of the Hindu community, Ambedkar argued for separate political representation for them.

“Gandhi was so determined and his health was deteriorating so fast that most people thought he was going to die,” says Padaki.

Several prominent leaders, including Madan Malaviya, C Rajagopalachari and Rajendra Prasad, were involved in efforts to find a solution.

The negotiations eventually resulted in the Poona Pact. The provision for separate electorates for the Depressed Classes was dropped, while the number of seats reserved for them in provincial legislatures and the Central Legislature was increased. Gandhi accepted the agreement and ended his fast.

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Tagore was among those who supported Gandhi’s position. When he was informed that Gandhi wanted him by his side, the poet decided to travel to Poona.

In those days, the journey from Santiniketan involved travelling to Calcutta, taking another train to Bombay and then travelling to Kalyan, from where Tagore was driven to Poona. “It took four days,” says Padaki.

When Tagore reached the gates of Yerawada Central Jail, however, he was not initially allowed inside. The prison was under tight security amid the politically charged atmosphere surrounding Gandhi’s fast.

Tagore reportedly joked, “I thought that, in India today, the gates of prison were open for all Indians.”

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Eventually, a letter from the prison superintendent arrived and Tagore was allowed to enter.

“When Gandhiji was breaking his fast, he requested Tagore to sing,” says Padaki.

Tagore chose Jibon Jakhon Shukaye Jay from Gitanjali, a song expressing a plea for mercy when the heart is dry and weary. The moment is also recalled in The Prophet and The Poet, with Tagore making a typically light-hearted remark: “I had forgotten the tune, so I sang it in an improvised tune.”

Gandhi later joked about the incident: “Gurudev, you set a precedent when you sang that song. Whenever I break a fast, now that song is always sung.”

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Ambedkar later expressed reservations about the Poona Pact. Tagore, too, subsequently came to question its implications for Bengal. The agreement, however, became an important milestone in the history of political representation for the Depressed Classes, with reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes continuing in independent India.

 

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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