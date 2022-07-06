‘When I told the PM that I was from Pune, he spoke to me in Marathi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that one of the highlights of his visit to the Digital India Week 2022, which is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was “meeting confident people like Prathamesh” who were making the future better for the country. Prathamesh Sinha, an 11-year-old visually impaired boy from Pune, is still surprised. “All of a sudden, he took my name in his speech. I couldn’t believe my ears,” said Prathamesh.

“I am a big fan of Modiji and had tried to meet him twice — when he visited Pune for the inauguration of the Metro and when he came to Dehu Road — but could not. I knew I would meet him one day, but I didn’t know that it would be so soon and that he would remember me in his speech,” added the Class VI student of Orchids: The International School, Undri. Another scene he said he will always remember was the prime minister asking him where he was from. “When I said that I lived in Pune, he spoke with me in Marathi,” said Prathamesh.

Prathamesh was present at the stall of the Bengaluru-based Thinkerbell Labs, which has created a Braille-based product called Annie “with a vision to make education inclusive because no disability should ever stop a child from learning”. The first time Prathamesh shot into the limelight was at Shark Tank India this year when he had demonstrated Annie to the “sharks” and proudly claimed to be the Brand Ambassador of Thinkerbell Labs. “We laughed and teased him. ‘Who has made you a brand ambassador?’ we asked,” said his mother, Deepshikha Sinha. “But, now, he is officially the Brand Ambassador as we have signed the papers. He did this by himself,” she added.

Prathamesh was 16-month-old when he was operated on for brain tumour, which had already cost him his eyesight. For a couple of years, Deepshikha and her husband, Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, battled the social difficulties of raising a specially-abled child, including making the rounds of schools only to be turned away at the gate because “normal” schools did not have adequate facilities for children like Prathamesh.

“When there was no other road left to take, we decided to take control of ourselves, our son and the situation. As the first step, we accepted that Prathamesh’s eyesight would never return. Next, we told him not to think of his blindness as a problem but focus only on what he wanted to achieve in life. We introduced him to spirituality, and people are surprised at how eloquently he chants Sanskrit mantras and slokas from the Bhagwad Gita. It is from these scriptures that he began to get inspiration for motivational speeches,” said Deepshikha.

Prathamesh was homeschooled until 2019, when he was admitted to a Poona School and Home for the Blind, where he would meet the team from Thinkerbell Labs and learn about Annie, which he used during the pandemic when schools were closed and online learning for visually impaired children became practically impossible. It was also in 2019 that Prathamesh was diagnosed with tumour again and had to go to Ruby Hall Clinic for radiation.

“He used to talk positively to the other people. People used to think that here was a child who was getting radiation but not showing any side effects. He became so famous at the hospital for motivating people that doctors would pick him up and take him to talk to their patients. I used to sit after his treatment while he went and made speeches. He was called as a speaker at a bone marrow donation campaign and, after that he received several opportunities to speak,” said Deepshikha.

Giving motivational speeches and singing — his favourite singer is Jubin Nautiyal — are Prathamesh’s favourite hobbies and he wants to become a civil services officer when he grows up. “The IAS is the most prestigious job of India and it would give me the opportunity to serve my country,” he said. His rising fame, notwithstanding, Prathamesh comes back from school and spends his time on homework and studies.