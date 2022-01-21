Pune: ‘When he met his family, they were all in tears’

When four-year-old Swarnav was reunited with his parents at an under-construction building in Punawale on Wednesday, over a week after he was kidnapped, almost everyone at the site was in tears. Even Dadarao Jadhav, the watchman with whom the suspected kidnapper had left the boy on Wednesday, could barely hold back tears.

Swarnav, the son of doctor couple Satish and Prachi Chavan, was kidnapped from Saykar Garden area in Balewadi area around 9.45 am on January 11. Around 1.50 pm on Wednesday, January 19, a man suspected to be the kidnapper dropped Swarnav off at an under-construction building in Punawale.

Also Read | Pune: Aunt on way to meet boy rescued after kidnap dies in road accident

“I was sitting in the front yard of building as usual and some other workers were on their jobs. This man, whose face was covered, came on his bike… the boy was with him… he was speaking in Marathi. He then asked if he could leave the boy with me for 10 minutes. I said yes. The man then went towards the highway. Within moments, the boy started crying…,” said Jadhav.

Also Read | Day after kidnapped boy released, Pune police probe new set of leads

Jadhav added, “…There was a number on the bag which the boy had on his back. We later came to know it was his father’s… When we told him the boy was with us… we could hear him burst into tears…He asked us to make a video call. When the boy saw his family members, he started crying again. I too had tears… I realised that the boy had been away from his family and would be reunited with them. The family and police came within minutes… they were all in tears when they met each other. I have done nothing… I just witnessed a beautiful moment.”