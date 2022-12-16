scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

‘What took so long to clarify?’: Oppn leaders ridicule Karnataka CM claim on ‘fake tweets’ on border row

Bommai allegedly made the claim during a meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the Belagavi border dispute. (Photo: Karnataka CMO)
Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Thursday ridiculed the claim made by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that a fake tweet was made in his name in connection with the Maharashtra-Karnataka border flare-up asking why it took him so long to clarify the matter.

On December 10, a tweet purportedly by Bommai had claimed that his government would not compromise on border dispute, adding a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) delegation meeting Union Home Minister on the issue will not make any difference.

After the meeting, Shah said an FIR would be lodged at the place from where the tweets were generated, adding that the fake tweets in the name of top leaders had escalated the border dispute.

After his return to Mumbai on Thursday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “At the meeting, the Karnataka CM claimed he had not made any tweet which will hurt anyone’s sentiments. He said someone is using a fake Twitter handle in his name and that he has ordered action against such persons.”

Reacting to Bommai’s claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “If a chief minister is saying that his Twitter account was hacked, why did it take him so long to clarify? The police action (on the border) did not take place on Twitter. The action happened on the ground, Maharashtra vehicles were attacked in real…”

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said, “Some people are saying that the Opposition is behind the fake tweets….We have worked in the ruling party as well as opposition, but have never resorted to such things…If the central government has doubts about the tweets, there should be thorough investigation in the matter.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, “A person occupying a top position in a state is waking up after five days to claim that a fake tweet was made in his name….”

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Forget about the fake tweets, the Karnataka CM has himself spoken the same thing in front of the camera several times. And imagine he is learning about the uproar that his tweets caused after coming to Delhi!”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:32:23 am
