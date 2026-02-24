What is LEZ? A possible solution to improving air quality in Pune

A new study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India has said that its findings suggest that when there are policy interventions to check polluting vehicles, people are likely to shift to cleaner alternatives. Among the interventions supported by the study is introducing Low Emission Zone (LEZ). ITDP defines LEZ as a designated zone where highly polluting vehicles are either banned or charged a daily pollution charge, to ensure that only cleaner or less polluting vehicles enter. Here is a brief look at LEZs.

Why do LEZs exist?

According to a study by IITM-SAFAR in 2023, almost 50 per cent of Particulate Matter 2.5 or PM2.5 emissions come from the transport sectors. PM2.5 are fine particles, which are 30 times smaller than the diameter of the human hair. These particles are inhalable and cause allergies and ailments, such as asthma in vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly.