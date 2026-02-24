What is LEZ? A possible solution to improving air quality in Pune

LEZs are a widely accepted strategy to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the long run.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
Pune
Updated: Feb 24, 2026 09:33 PM IST
Corporation (PCMC) to tackle its air pollution is a welcome step.
A new study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India has said that its findings suggest that when there are policy interventions to check polluting vehicles, people are likely to shift to cleaner alternatives. Among the interventions supported by the study is introducing Low Emission Zone (LEZ). ITDP defines LEZ as a designated zone where highly polluting vehicles are either banned or charged a daily pollution charge, to ensure that only cleaner or less polluting vehicles enter. Here is a brief look at LEZs.

Why do LEZs exist?

According to a study by IITM-SAFAR in 2023, almost 50 per cent of Particulate Matter 2.5 or PM2.5 emissions come from the transport sectors. PM2.5 are fine particles, which are 30 times smaller than the diameter of the human hair. These particles are inhalable and cause allergies and ailments, such as asthma in vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly.

How can LEZs improve the situation?

LEZs are a widely accepted strategy to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the long run. Polluting vehicles are restricted from certain areas through either by charging drivers a fee to enter these zones or by banning highly-polluting vehicles entirely from these spaces. There are LEZs in London, Seoul and Brussels, among other cities of the world. The concerned vehicles can be private buses, public transport vans, small trucks and heavy-duty freight vehicles. According to ITDP, LEZs encourage cleaner mobility, reduce harmful pollution, and are often supported by improvements in public transport, walking, and cycling infrastructure.

A case study

When London mayor Ken Livingstone introduced LEZs in 33 boroughs of Greater London in 2008, the UK capital was among the most polluted in the world. Under the initiative, there was a charge on heavy polluting vehicles that wanted to enter the zone. This was a deterrent for older, polluting diesel lorries. In 2019, London introduced the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ), which brought smaller vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and bikes, under the purview. London was targeting the problem of Nitrous Oxide as well, apart from PM.

There were naysayers and controversies towards the strategy. But, a study by the University of Bath in 2023 found that LEZ had helped reduce PM10 in Greater London by 13 per cent from 2008 to 2013. The introduction of ULEZ in central London had helped reduce Nitrogen Dioxide levels by 18.4 per cent in 2019. In short, Londoners were breathing cleaner air.

According to Siddharth Godbole, Senior Associate, ITDP India, the introduction of vehicle restriction measures by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to tackle its air pollution is a welcome step. “If LEZs are implemented in a city like Pimpri Chinchwad, it can help in reducing PM 2.5 emissions by almost 90% by restricting BS4 and below vehicles. Since LEZs are a fairly new concept for Indian cities, legalities, roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders need to be figured out,” says Godbole. There are discussions being held to smoothen the technology, payment, implementation, spatial and enforcement layers.

LEZs are still a new concept. In India, LEZ-like restrictions have been employed on a city level only in Delhi. “Delhi implemented LEZ-like restrictions through a supreme court ruling. For other cities, we would have to figure out legalities,” says Godbole.

