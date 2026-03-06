What draws Akshay Kumar to this Misal spot in Pune

The restaurant gained unexpected attention after an unexpected visit from actor Akshay Kumar. (Express photo)

Written By Neha Rathod

Misal is usually a quick stop for Punekars. For some it’s breakfast, for others an evening snack, and many turn to it whenever hunger strikes. Every Punekar seems to have their own misal time. You stand at a busy counter, finish the spicy bowl in minutes and make way for the next customer. It’s fast, fiery and delicious — but rarely leisurely.

At Aundh’s Shrimaant Misal Aani Barech Kaahi, the idea was to change that rushed bite into a more relaxed food experience.

For many locals, misal is the first dish they want visiting friends to try. But the city’s most famous joints are often crowded and cramped. That’s where the Biradars felt there should be a place where people could sit comfortably, chat and enjoy authentic Maharashtrian flavours without the rush.