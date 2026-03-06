What draws Akshay Kumar to this Misal spot in Pune

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written By Neha Rathod
Misal is usually a quick stop for Punekars. For some it’s breakfast, for others an evening snack, and many turn to it whenever hunger strikes. Every Punekar seems to have their own misal time. You stand at a busy counter, finish the spicy bowl in minutes and make way for the next customer. It’s fast, fiery and delicious — but rarely leisurely.
At Aundh’s Shrimaant Misal Aani Barech Kaahi, the idea was to change that rushed bite into a more relaxed food experience.
For many locals, misal is the first dish they want visiting friends to try. But the city’s most famous joints are often crowded and cramped. That’s where the Biradars felt there should be a place where people could sit comfortably, chat and enjoy authentic Maharashtrian flavours without the rush.
“Misal is such an iconic dish of Maharashtra,” says owner Swapna Biradar. “We wanted people to experience it properly, not just eat it quickly and leave.”
That thought soon shaped the idea of serving misal like a thali — with pav, farsan, onions and lemon — turning a quick bowl into a complete meal. The presentation later evolved into the restaurant’s signature — the now popular golden thali, which gives the humble misal an luxurious touch.
Outside the restaurant, many visitors pause at a cheerful photo booth that reads “Ami Shrimaant Punekar.” The playful line — loosely meaning I am a rich Punekar — captures the spirit of the place: a slightly indulgent, proudly Puneri celebration of a much-loved street food.
The restaurant is run by the Biradar couple, Dhanraj and Swapna. Originally from Latur, they began their food journey with a small outlet in Kondhwa nearly a decade ago.
“We began in 2017 serving authentic Maharashtrian food. Misal was introduced over time, and we wanted people to enjoy it like a meal. That’s how the idea of the misal thali developed,” says Biradar.
Today, the restaurant operates from Abhimanshree Society in Aundh, along with a franchise in Ravet.
While the presentation draws attention, the taste remains the heart of the kitchen. Swapna says she still prepares the misal masala at home to ensure the flavour stays consistent.
“Our focus has always been authentic taste,” she says. “We use fresh ingredients and carefully selected spices without compromising on quality.”
The menu also includes other Maharashtrian favourites such as thalipeeth, pitla-bhakri, kothimbir vadi and sabudana khichdi.
The restaurant gained unexpected attention after an unexpected visit from actor Akshay Kumar. Social media posts often show that he frequently drops by.
Swapna smiles when she sees the posts. The actor actually visited only once during the promotion of one of his films. His team had contacted the restaurant earlier that day, and during the visit he tasted several dishes.
“He mentioned that he really liked the thalipeeth,” she recalls.
In recent years, the family has also expanded into another traditional favourite — kulfi. Dhanraj now focuses on producing preservative-free, organic kulfi, adding a sweet finish to the spicy meal.