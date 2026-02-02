What Budget 2026-27 means for different income groups?

By Swasti Jain and Vaishnavi Gujar

The Union Budget unveiled on Sunday has sparked a mix of hope and hesitations among Pune’s professionals, students and entrepreneurs. The response reveals not just the budget’s architecture, but the fractures within India’s aspiring middle and upper classes.

For Kaustubh Paranjape, a 42-year-old IT professional, the budget feels like a half-measure. “Nothing substantial has changed,” he says. The government, he feels, missed a critical opportunity. “They should have provided rebates on home loans and trading instruments,” Paranjape said. Even investments don’t feel rewarding. “If taxes remain high, investors will be discouraged, and mutual fund returns will suffer,” he predicts. Yet he sees one silver lining, “The semiconductor industry is set for growth, which suggests more employment opportunities and attractive investment prospects, giving way to industrial growth.”

Dr Sudhir Lokare (76), a retired general surgeon and stock market investor, expresses with clarity, “Capital gains taxation on equities should be eliminated entirely. It discourages investment and erodes profitability.” The surgeon also acknowledged the concessions on imported pharmaceutical products. “These concessions will support treatment for serious diseases,” he notes, a reminder that the budget’s impact varies across sectors.

Rahi Mandlik, 51, marketing head at a contracting company, raised concerns about MSMEs, “While the budget has allocated more funds for MSMEs, I’m sceptical about its implementation on the grassroot-level. Many MSMEs possess technical expertise, but struggle to access financial support. The government’s role is limited to sanctioning funds, while banks are hesitant to give loans without collateral. I hope the government addresses this issue and ensures that the allocated funds reach the intended beneficiaries.” Mandlik has closely worked with several MSMEs earlier.

Indrajeet Bhosale, a 21-year-old IT professional, expresses his skepticism, “While tax relief has been highlighted, it doesn’t significantly change my monthly financial stress. Rent, transport, food, and lifestyle costs have increased sharply in cities like Pune. There was little focus on first-time home buyers or incentives for long-term savings. The Budget feels more symbolic than practical for people like us who are just starting our careers.”

Not everyone is disappointed. Rishikesh Patil (22) an MBA student working at a Pune-based infrastructure company, praised the budget’s focus on logistics and connectivity enhancement. “The budget addresses logistics and connectivity improvements quite comprehensively,” he says. However, he highlights the challenges of his projects due to subsidy programmes, “Subsidy programmes delay the billing process, strain working capital, increase interest on loans, and halt projects.” “Our project, originally scheduled for completion this March, has been pushed to June due to delayed fund distribution,” Patil adds.

Entrepreneurs like Rahul Jadhav (28), welcome digital infrastructure initiatives and expedited customs procedures. However, he remains unsure of their real-world efficacy. “Digital systems and AI-driven customs clearance are commendable, but startups face deeper challenges like limited access to affordable credit, complex compliance frameworks, and bureaucratic delays that persist despite digitalization,” he said. The removal of the Rs 10 lakh cap on courier exports is encouraging, but insufficient. “High logistics costs, intricate tax structures, and the absence of mentorship support continue to discourage first-generation entrepreneurs,” Jadhav argues. “Large traders at ports benefit, but founders in tier-two cities with ambitious visions remain overlooked,” he said.

Sakshi Gadage, a student eyeing doctoral studies abroad, identifies a gap in educational support. She welcomes the budget’s emphasis on hospitality and tourism development, but advocates for stronger educational initiatives. “Comprehensive scholarships, research fellowships, travel grants, and tuition assistance would significantly impact students like me, for whom financial constraints often impede academic aspirations,” she says. She further elaborates on her vision, “While the government’s focus on hospitality infrastructure is encouraging, strengthening domestic education is equally crucial. Students who build confidence through quality education at home are better prepared for international academic environments.”