Whale-phishing: MD in office foils Rs 49 lakh fraud bid after Rs 50 lakh loss

In an invasive form of ‘whale-phishing’, cyber fraudsters hacked into a sports equipment company accountant’s phone, blocked the Managing Director’s (MD) original contact number and impersonated him on WhatsApp to siphon off Rs 50 lakh. Interestingly, the fraudsters made another attempt hours later seeking another Rs 49 lakh — only to be thwarted because the MD was in the office this time.

The case, registered with the Pimpri Chinchwad cyber police, highlights how fraudsters can exploit access to a victim’s phone and manipulate saved contact details to make impersonation more convincing and also use established workplace routines to authorise fraudulent financial transactions, officials from the cyber crime police station said.

According to the FIR, the complainant, an accountant and manager who has been working with the company for five years, handles its financial transactions with the MD’s authorisation. As the MD frequently travels out of town and abroad, he would routinely instruct the accountant over WhatsApp to make payments. The accountant also regularly shared details of the company’s bank balances with the MD through the messaging platform.

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On October 23, the accountant reached the company’s office as usual. At around 10.45 am, he received a WhatsApp message from a number displaying the company MD’s name and photograph, asking him about the balances in the company’s bank accounts. After sharing the information, the accountant was instructed to transfer Rs 50 lakh to a specified bank account held in the name of a trading firm. “Believing the instructions had come from his employer, the accountant transferred the amount through internet banking from the company’s account. The transaction was completed by around noon,” an officer said.

The company MD arrived at the office around 2 pm. In less than 20 minutes after that, the accountant received another message from the same WhatsApp account, directing him to transfer a further Rs 49 lakh to the same bank account. This time, however, the accountant decided to verify the instruction directly. He contacted the MD through the company’s internal communication system and asked him about the payment. The MD denied having instructed any such transfer. When the accountant went to the MD’s cabin and showed him the WhatsApp conversation and details of the earlier transaction, the deception came to light.

The FIR states that the fraudsters had gained access to the accountant’s mobile phone and blocked the MD’s original, saved contact number. They then used another number displaying the MD’s name and photograph to communicate with the accountant.

The method made the fraud particularly difficult to detect. “The perpetrators exploited an established workplace routine in which the accountant routinely received payment instructions and shared sensitive financial information over WhatsApp. By manipulating the contact details on his phone and reproducing the MD’s identity, they made fraudulent instructions appear to be a continuation of legitimate business communication. We are increasingly seeing this highly invasive form of whale-phishing scam by fraudsters,” the officer added.

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Whale-phishing, also known as boss scam or CEO scam, is a highly targeted form of phishing in which fraudsters specifically target senior executives, business owners or individuals with access to large sums of money. Unlike conventional phishing, it involves studying the victim’s communication patterns and relationships to make fraudulent messages appear genuine.