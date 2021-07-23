Wettest day of current monsoon for Pune, 78 mm rain in 24 hours

Flooded streets of Salunke Vihar road during heavy rains on Friday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune witnessed its wettest day of the ongoing monsoon season as heavy rain lashed all parts of the city on Friday.

Rainfall recorded between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm in Shivajinagar was 78 mm and it was 59.6 mm in Lohegaon. Rainfall recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm in Pashan was 63.4 mm.

Thick cloud bands hovered over the city throughout the day as sustained rainfall was reported in all parts of the city.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain was reported in other parts of the state, at Satara (46mm), Kolhapur (135mm), Sangli (22mm) and Solapur (15mm).

IMD has issued a Red alert (take action) for Satara and Ratnagiri for Saturday, whereas an Orange alert (be prepared) has been issued for Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain. For Sunday, all these districts, except Mumbai and Thane, remain under Orange alert.

As on Friday, Maharashtra has recorded 34 per cent surplus rain this season.

All meteorological subdivisions presently have recorded either normal or surplus rainfall in this season. The rainfall recorded here till Friday was: Konkan and Goa – 52 per cent, Madhya Maharashtra – 25 per cent, Marathwada – 59 per cent and Vidarbha – 11 per cent.