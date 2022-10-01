Wet waste collection row: PCMC relents, extends Oct 2 deadline; societies welcome move

With residential housing societies in its jurisdiction threatening to dump wet garbage outside the civic headquarters, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said on Saturday that it has postponed its decision to not pick wet garbage from big housing societies from October 2. Instead, the PCMC said, it would give the housing societies a month’s time to find a solution to the problem, a move welcomed by the residents.

“We have postponed our decision to not lift wet garbage from big housing societies. The societies had sought time to implement the move and therefore Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has allowed an extension of the deadline,” PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charthankar told The Indian Express. “We have given them one month’s time, that is, till October 31, to convey their decision about implementing the move to process wet garbage within their premises,” he said.

Around 10 days ago, the PCMC had informed housing societies that generated 100 kg of garbage a day that it would not pick up their wet waste and asked them to set up a system to process the garbage within their premises. Protesting the move, some housing societies had threatened to dump garbage outside PCMC headquarters. The PCMC had hit back, saying it would take appropriate action against such societies but also offered to hold discussions on the issue.

Nearly 5,000-6,000 housing societies fall under the PCMC’s jurisdiction.

“We have held three-four rounds of discussions with different housing societies so far. In our last meeting held earlier this week, we took the decision to postpone the implementation of our move by one month. During this one-month period, we will be holding workshops and suggesting alternatives to the societies,” Charthankar said.

“For instance, if housing societies do not have wet waste processing plants, they can hand over their waste to private operators. Here too, we will suggest they hand over the waste to our empanelled private operators who will charge reasonable fees,” Charthankar added.

Civic officials reiterated that the decision to implement the wet waste processing decision was taken as per the directive of the central government. “We reiterate that it is a government decision which we are seeking to implement. The decision has already been implemented by several housing societies in the country,” Charthankar pointed out.

Welcoming PCMC’s move to postpone the implementation, Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhli-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation, said, “PCMC has taken a positive step by postponing its decision. PCMC had not taken housing societies into confidence in this regard. Now, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge has held discussions with Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh after which the PCMC decided to postpone the move. Landge urged the PCMC to help society residents in finding a solution to the problem.”

Sangale said that they will hold discussions with PCMC officials to find a solution to the problem. “We have already raised some issues with PCMC. Civic officials have told us that they will try to resolve our grievances,” he added.

Finding the space to set up wet waste processing plants was a big concern, Sangale said. “This problem has arisen because though after 2106, it was mandatory for builders to set up the wet waste processing plants in all their housing projects, a majority of them have failed to do so. They have not even left one inch of space for setting up any such plant. On top of this, PCMC officials have given completion certificates to such builders. We are demanding that PCMC should not only take action against builders but also against its officials. After this, PCMC should help us find a solution regarding where the processing plant should be set up,” he added.

Another issue they have raised with PCMC, Sangale said, is that of the compost piling up. “A handful of societies who are implementing the decision are now saddled with heaps of compost. There are hardly any takers for this compost. As a result, societies are struggling to dispose it of. During our discussions, we will urge the PCMC that it should buy the waste rather than allow it to accumulate within society premises,” he said.