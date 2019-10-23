Wet Diwali on cards, Pune to receive heavy rain today: IMD

This Diwali, rain may play spoiler in many parts of the state as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted overcast conditions with light rain till October 26, the first day of the festival.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Pune district recorded very heavy rain, including 42.4 mm in Pune city. Intense rain was recorded in neighbouring areas like Parner (80mm), Ahmednagar (57.6mm), Beed (40mm), Sangli (38.8mm) and Kolhapur (28.4mm) during the 24-hour period.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, is expected over Pune on Wednesday.

“The low pressure system lying over the Arabian Sea is set to become a well marked low pressure system within 24 hours. Thereafter, this system is likely to intensify and turn into a depression,” said an IMD official.

Besides, there is strong prevalence of easterly winds, which is adding to the moisture over the region resulting in intense rainfall.

Apart from Pune, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has warned of heavy rain and gusty winds over Sindhudurg, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Wednesday. All these districts will receive light rain and experience overcast sky conditions till October 26, said an official from IMD, Mumbai.