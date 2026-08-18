Western Himalaya warming faster, will lose most snow: What recent study found

Western Himalaya, spanning Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, is warming faster than the central and eastern stretches and will face the steepest snow loss in the coming years, a new study has found.

The study, ‘Vulnerability of the Himalayan region under the climate change’, published in the Journal of Earth System Science in June, also found that winters are warming faster than springs in the western Himalaya.

Conducted by researchers from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, and Ashoka University, the study combined 120 years of temperature records from 1901 to 2020 with eight global climate models to track warming and snow loss across three Himalayan sectors in India and how far that change could go by 2100. It found that the western Himalaya region is warming faster than the central and eastern stretches, in every season and under every emission scenario tested.

“The Himalaya is often discussed as a single system, but our observations and models both say otherwise. The western Himalaya consistently emerges as the most sensitive stretch. It warms the most and loses the most snow under every pathway we tested. That has direct consequences for the states that sit in it,” Protyusha Mukhopadhyay, lead author, BIT, Mesra, said.

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Winters warming faster

The study found that winters are warming faster than springs, night-time temperatures are climbing faster than daytime highs, and springtime snow loss over the western Himalaya could be three times larger on a high-emission pathway than on a low-emission one by the end of the century.

“Less snow on the ground would mean a darker surface, which absorbs more heat, which melts more snow. It matters because winter is the season in which snow is supposed to build up; warmer winters mean less snow banked for the melt months that follow,” Parthasarathi Mukhopadhyay, corresponding author from Ashoka University, said.

Under high emissions, the western Himalayan winter could warm by more than 7°C, the study found. The models show the same west-to-east pattern throughout the century. If emissions stay high, winters by 2081-2100 would be 7.18°C warmer in the western Himalaya, 6.71°C warmer in the central sector, and 5.82°C warmer in the east, compared with the early 1900s. Spring temperatures warm in the same order: 6.91°C, 6.41°C, and 5.16°C, respectively.

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Warmer-than-normal years the norm

The researchers from IITM, Pune, along with others, used two kinds of evidence. As per the report, the first is a 120-year record of actual temperature measurements across the region, from 1901 to 2020. The second is a set of eight global climate models, first checked against what has already happened and then run forward to 2100 under five possible futures, from a world that cuts emissions sharply to one that keeps burning fossil fuels at the current pace.

Two seasons are examined—winter, when snow builds up, and the pre-monsoon spring months, when it melts.

The range is split into three stretches. Western Himalaya, central Himalaya (largely Uttarakhand) and eastern Himalaya (Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast). Between them, they hold more than 15,000 glaciers and feed the Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra, rivers that roughly 1.5 billion people depend on.

As per the study, compared with the first three decades of the 1900s, all three stretches of the range had already warmed by close to 1°C in winter by the two decades to 2014: 1.06°C in the western Himalaya, 0.96°C in central Himalaya, and 1.09°C in the east. Spring-time temperatures rose by 1.08°C in the west, and 0.83°C in the centre and east.

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The warming has not arrived at a steady pace. Warmer-than-normal years have become the rule rather than the exception across all three stretches over the past 20–30 years; most of the change has come recently, the study said.