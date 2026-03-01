Medical students race home from Iran as 84 Pune MBA students are stuck in Dubai after sudden airspace shutdowns

Escalating hostilities in West Asia have disrupted travel plans for hundreds of Indian students, with medical students returning from Iran amid uncertainty over mandatory examinations, while 84 MBA students from Pune remain stranded in Dubai following regional airspace closures.

Faizan Nabi, a second year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Iran and a resident of Srinagar, returned home after a six day journey marked by cancelled flights and travel uncertainty.

“I am relieved to be back home with my family, but I remain deeply worried about fellow Indian students who are still stranded in Iran,” Faizan said.

Many of those still in Iran had stayed back to appear for a mandatory health sciences examination conducted by Iran’s health ministry, originally scheduled for March 5. The exam is critical for academic progression and missing it could delay studies by six months to a year.

“In Iran, every medical student has to clear two mandatory exams conducted by the health ministry,” said Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association. “The first is the Olum-e-Paya exam after five semesters, and the second is the pre internship exam after eight semesters. Both are compulsory to move ahead.”

These exams, initially expected in February, were postponed to March 5 after internal clashes in Iran. However, with tensions escalating further, authorities have now postponed the exam again, leaving students in limbo as restricted air traffic makes evacuation difficult.

Faizan began planning his return when internal clashes intensified. As a second year student not required to take the exam, he could leave earlier. He undertook a 1,000 kilometre train journey from Kerman to Tehran on February 20. His scheduled February 21 flight via Azerbaijan was cancelled at the last moment.

“I found out about the cancellation only after reaching Tehran,” he said. He stayed with a friend for two to three days before securing a February 24 flight to Delhi via Dubai. “There were nearly 50 to 60 Indian medical students onboard.”

According to Khuehami, over 2,000 Indian students are currently studying medicine in Iran, nearly 1,200 of them from Jammu and Kashmir. Others are from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Iran remains a popular destination due to affordable tuition, scholarship options and admissions based on Class 12 marks. “Culturally, many students from J and K also find it comfortable, especially in terms of food and environment,” Khuehami said.

While many have returned, Faizan estimates that 800 to 1,000 students were still waiting for clarity on the exam as of February 28.

Khuehami said students faced criticism online for not returning earlier despite advisories. “When we looked deeper, we realised many were waiting because of the mandatory exam. The narrative was insensitive,” he said.

With internet and international calling services disrupted in parts of Iran, communication has become difficult. The association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention for safety, academic protection and evacuation if required.

Faizan acknowledged support from the Indian Embassy in Iran. “They have been calling daily to check on us and helping with return journeys. I hope their support continues for those still stranded.”

Meanwhile, 84 MBA students from Pune’s Indira University who were on a study tour in Dubai are stranded after their return flights scheduled for February 28 and March 1 were cancelled due to regional airspace closures.

The closure followed US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s subsequent retaliation targeting US bases in the region. Airspace over much of West Asia remains shut.

Dr Shivendu Bhusan, Administrative Director at Indira University, confirmed that all students are safe.

“The situation is quite safe. Four faculty members are with the students. The hotel is far from any danger zone. We are in touch with authorities, and our vice chancellor has spoken to the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.

The students had travelled to Dubai on February 22 and 23 for a four day academic immersion programme, including visits to Middlesex University Dubai, followed by sightseeing. Their return flights were cancelled following the escalation of conflict.

The university management has coordinated with the hotel and travel partners to ensure continued accommodation and safety until flights resume.

The conflict has triggered widespread travel disruption across West Asia, affecting commercial aviation routes. For Indian students across the region, the uncertainty is both academic and logistical.

While some have managed to return home after arduous journeys, others remain stranded, awaiting clarity on exams, evacuation or flight resumptions.

“We just pray that everyone stays safe,” Faizan said.