West Asia conflict: Infosys Pune advises employees to bring food from home, avoid events on campus in view of LPG shortage

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Amid the LPG shortage in India owing to the ongoing West Asia conflict, technology giant Infosys has informed employees that all food courts will operate with a limited menu. Further, it has advised employees to bring food from their homes and to avoid planning events on campus that require catering.
An email with these advisories was sent by the canteen committee of Infosys Pune to employees on Thursday, a copy of which is available with The Indian Express. The email states, “As per the latest government guidelines, the use of LPG across various sectors has been revised in light of the ongoing geopolitical situation. This has resulted in restricted and controlled distribution of LPG as a commodity in commercial food and beverage operations across the country. Food court vendors are currently receiving reduced LPG supplies from their respective providers. Despite their sincere efforts to continue operations, the limited availability of LPG is restricting their ability to operate at full capacity.”
The company informed that all food courts will temporarily operate with a limited menu, some cooked food will be sourced from the vendor’s central kitchen externally, and an increase in alternate cooking through electrical appliances/biofuel is being carried out.
It also said that the team was closely monitoring the situation and was in regular coordination with LPG suppliers and food court operators.
Various sections of society have been affected as the commercial supply of LPG has been restricted in the country due to the ongoing shortage. This newspaper earlier reported that multiple mess owners in the Peth areas had to shut shop due to the unavailability of cylinders. These messes primarily serve outstation students who come to the city to prepare for competitive examinations like MPSC and UPSC.
An Infosys employee told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, “Within the Pune Infosys campus, there are multiple huge food courts. Within these courts, the food options have been curtailed; that’s the only thing that has changed. They have asked us to bring food from home to possibly reduce crowding, as there will be lines at whatever food options are still available.”