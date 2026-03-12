West Asia conflict: Infosys Pune advises employees to bring food from home, avoid events on campus in view of LPG shortage

Amid the LPG shortage in India owing to the ongoing West Asia conflict, technology giant Infosys has informed employees that all food courts will operate with a limited menu. Further, it has advised employees to bring food from their homes and to avoid planning events on campus that require catering.

An email with these advisories was sent by the canteen committee of Infosys Pune to employees on Thursday, a copy of which is available with The Indian Express. The email states, “As per the latest government guidelines, the use of LPG across various sectors has been revised in light of the ongoing geopolitical situation. This has resulted in restricted and controlled distribution of LPG as a commodity in commercial food and beverage operations across the country. Food court vendors are currently receiving reduced LPG supplies from their respective providers. Despite their sincere efforts to continue operations, the limited availability of LPG is restricting their ability to operate at full capacity.”