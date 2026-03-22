West Asia conflict disrupts fertiliser supply, Kharif farmers brace for higher costs

The escalating conflict in West Asia is casting a long shadow over India’s agricultural sector, with fertiliser prices already rising and supply chains under strain, just weeks before the critical Kharif sowing season begins in June.

The ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted international shipping routes, cutting off key raw material supplies that India’s fertiliser industry depends on. Liquefied natural gas (LNG), ammonia, sulphur, diammonium phosphate (DAP), urea, and Muriate of Potash (MOP) – all essential to domestic fertiliser production – are sourced largely from countries in the conflict zone.

Plants shutting, prices climbing

The impact is already visible on the ground. A senior fertiliser industry official, who did not wish to be named, said the situation had deteriorated rapidly. “In the last ten days, several fertiliser companies in Raigad and other parts of the state have started reducing capacity, shutting down plants or advancing their annual maintenance schedules after LNG supplies – the key raw material used to make fertiliser – were cut off due to the ongoing war. And considering the rise in the USD-INR exchange rate, upcoming consignments of raw materials will see a considerable price hike,” the official said.