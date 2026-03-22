‘We’re eager to return to our chosen home’: Puneites come back from Dubai to wait out wartime

Written by Neha Rathod

For many Pune residents who have built their lives in Dubai, the past few weeks have turned a distant geopolitical conflict into an immediate and deeply personal experience. Now back in Pune, several families are choosing to pause and wait, unsure of what will unfold in the coming weeks.

“I was picking up my son from school when I got a call from India. My father-in-law told me the UAE was under attack. Initially, it was Abu Dhabi, but soon Dubai also became a target,” said Prachiti Parekh, who returned to Pune with her five-year-old son, Kiaan. Her husband Kunal was in Bali, Indonesia, when the escalation began and has since been unable to go back to Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations. He returned to India instead.

“There was panic, given our high-rise residence and my husband’s absence. With my son, I sought refuge in a friend’s Palm villa, anticipating easier evacuation if needed,” she said.

What began as confusion quickly escalated. “We hastily gathered essentials and relocated. Soon, strikes intensified—sparing no area. Around Burj Al Arab, the Palm, Burj Khalifa, all areas were targets,” Parekh said. “I was trying to stay strong, but the Fairmont Hotel strike, which was just four minutes away from us, was deeply unsettling.”

Reassurance from UAE Government

Yet, even in the chaos, Parekh points to the UAE’s crisis management systems as a source of reassurance. “Government SMS alerts clarified the interceptions by the UAE’s defence systems, alleviating fears. The efficiency—intercepting over 1,800 missiles and drones—was reassuring. Shelter alerts and safety updates followed, offering relief,” Parekh said.

By day four, Parekh boarded a SpiceJet rescue flight to India, paying upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh. “The journey was intense, but landing in India brought immense relief,” she said, adding, “The Government’s strength and resilience were truly exemplary. In these tough times, Dubai made us feel like one of their own—an Emirati in spirit. We’re eager to return to our chosen home, Dubai.”

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For others, the crisis unfolded while they were away. Amit Chordia, a Dubai-based businessman in the auto spare parts trade, had travelled to Jakarta with his wife on February 27 for a seven-day meditation camp, leaving behind their two children, aged five and three, in Dubai under the care of staff and a nanny.

Amit Chordia reunited with his children in Pune after days of uncertainty, with the young siblings briefly stranded in Dubai during the crisis. (Photo by special arrangement) Amit Chordia reunited with his children in Pune after days of uncertainty, with the young siblings briefly stranded in Dubai during the crisis. (Photo by special arrangement)

“We left thinking Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world. The children had their routine, everything was normal,” Chordia said. “On February 28, the war started. Our two young children were in Dubai, and it became very difficult to focus on anything else,” he said.

With airports under threat, returning was not easy. “Flights from Bali and Jakarta were continuously getting cancelled, so options were very limited,” he said.

‘Nights were the hardest’

Back in Dubai, the children managed briefly with the staff before schools shut. “Nights were the hardest—they would get scared,” he said, adding that support systems stepped in. “The staff was very supportive and kept the children constantly on calls, reassuring them that everything would be okay. They also stayed with a cousin-grandfather for a couple of days.”

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With both parents stranded abroad, the situation was tense. “It was a panic situation. Being unable to reach your children at such a time is extremely difficult,” he said.

The family eventually arranged for the children to travel to India with their nanny. “Getting tickets for minors without parents required special permissions, but we managed it,” Chordia said. After nearly a week, the family reunited in Pune. “That was the biggest relief.”

The disruption has also impacted business. “Work has come to a standstill. Exports have been affected,” he said, adding that he plans to stay in Pune “until there is more clarity”.

Shehnaz Chawla advanced her return to Pune as tensions rose, even as daily life in Dubai continued with caution and order. (Photo by special arrangement) Shehnaz Chawla advanced her return to Pune as tensions rose, even as daily life in Dubai continued with caution and order. (Photo by special arrangement)

A more measured account comes from Shehnaz Chawla, 50, who has lived in Dubai for over four years. “Everything was operating smoothly. We were not in panic, but we were very observant,” she said.

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“There was a lot of reassurance from the Government. Leaders were personally visiting public places like malls and telling people the situation was under control,” she added. “Of course, we could hear missiles and interceptions—that was unsettling.”

With her family in Pune growing anxious, Chawla advanced her travel plans. “We were scheduled to fly at the end of March, but my family insisted, so we preponed,” she said.

Despite the tensions, Chawla noted that daily life remained functional. “From groceries to delivery services, taxi drivers, even Careem—everything was operating with full cooperation,” she said. “Something like this was never expected in a city like Dubai, but the systems were very supportive.”

Among professionals reassessing plans is Dr Prem Nanda, a Pune-based dentist with a parallel practice in Dubai. “I could continuously hear the bombs, but inside, it still felt safe,” he said. “The system kept us protected with regular alerts.” Nanda exited Dubai via Oman when Dubai airport was bombed.

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Originally scheduled to return this week, Nanda has postponed his plans. “I’ve cancelled my appointments and will stay back until next month,” he said.

Across Pune, similar conversations are unfolding quietly—in homes, clinics, and social circles where Dubai has long been an extension of everyday life. What stands out is not resentment, but a cautious pause.

For now, Pune has become a place of refuge. But for many, Dubai is not a chapter closed—only one briefly interrupted.

Neha Rathod is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.