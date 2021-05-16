Weekend lockdown to continue in Pune, Covid-negative report must for those from outside state

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue with the weekend lockdown in city, as well as the other restrictions on public movement, till June 1. It has also made negative RT-PCR Covid test reports mandatory for those from other states coming to Pune.

As the test facility is not available at all entry points to the city, people will have to get it done from the place they are coming from.

In an order issued on Friday, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the state government has extended the restrictions on public movement till June 1 and the same curbs will be implemented in the civic jurisdiction.

All the earlier orders on restrictions in the city will stay in effect till June 1, he said. “It will be mandatory for every person coming from outside Maharashtra, entering or planning to enter in PMC limits through any transport service, to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, for which the test has been conducted within the last 48 hours,” he said.

The PMC will also continue with the weekend lockdown in the city. Even shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits and other material will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. During the lockdown, local residents are allowed to leave their home only if there is a medical emergency.

In accordance with the state government order, said Kumar, only two persons, including the driver and the cleaner or helper, would be allowed in any goods vehicle entering the city. “If the goods vehicle is coming from other states, then those travelling in it will have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR report with them while entering the city. The test should have been carried out within the last 48 hours of their entry and the report would be applicable for seven days,” said the civic chief.

Milk collection, transport and processing units will operate without any restrictions but establishments and shops selling milk or doing home delivery will have to follow the rules applicable for selling of essential commodities in the city. They are allowed to operate only from 7 am to 11 am every day.

Eateries and restaurants will carry out home delivery of food items but no pick-up parcel service will be allowed.