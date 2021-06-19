Weekend lockdown in Pune is here to stay for a while, says Ajit Pawar

The decision to reimpose restrictions was taken because various tourist places and markets have been witnessing huge crowds. (Express file photo by Pavan Khengre)

The weekend lockdown in Pune is likely to stay for a considerable amount of time, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday, adding that the decision to reimpose restrictions was taken because various tourist places and markets have been witnessing huge crowds. Pawar said that PMC will remain under Level II restrictions with weekend lockdowns, while areas under PCMC and Pune Rural will continue with the Level III and Level IV restrictions respectively.

He added that developed countries like United Kingdom and United States are going through a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and hence health experts have advised that the government should remain vigilant and adopt a cautious policy to avoid a damaging third wave in the state.

Pawar said that the decision to re-impose a weekend lockdown is likely to be unpopular among citizens and businessmen, but it has been taken keeping in mind the long-term welfare of the citizens.

“The weekend lockdown will continue for a while. People must be wondering why this decision has been taken. We have seen in last few days huge crowds at hill stations, tourist spots and markets. It’s beyond my understanding why citizens are behaving in this manner,” said Pawar.

He further said that the health experts have warned of a possible third wave in the country after rise in cases in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa. “Most of these countries have already vaccinated a good proportion of their population but still they are facing the threat. Hence, we need to take this very seriously. This decision (to reimpose weekend lockdown) has made people — especially the younger population —unhappy. But seeing what is happening in developed countries, we will have to remain cautious and it’s our responsibility as the government to take these steps,” said Pawar.

He further added that the police have been asked to step up their presence on city roads so that people do not violate rules. “They have been asked to remain on roads to stop people from crowding tourist spots,” said Pawar.