Weekend before polls,senior leaders on last-ditch effort to woo voters

Last weekend before the polls will see senior leaders of all the political parties making a beeline to the city to get the attention span of voters and urging them to exercise their franchise in favour of their candidates.

While the past week saw leaders wooing voters during their road shows in various parts of the city,there are rallies being organised for senior party leaders during this weekend.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,who have already organised road shows,will be seen making a last ditch effort during the weekend.

After three consecutive days,Pawar will continue the road show on Saturday.

Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan too opted for a road show on Friday to campaign for Congress candidates after interacting with editors of media organisations and prominent personalities.

The campaign of NCP will be led by none other than party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday and Sunday. He will address two election rallies at Gokhalenagar ground and Rasta Peth on Saturday and will hold rally at Hadapsar Gadital on Sunday.

MNS party chief Raj Thackeray will be holding his election rally at Mutha riverbed near Deccan on Saturday. On Sunday,wife of MNS chief,Sharmila Thackeray,will participate in road show while party leaders Ram Kadam and Hafi Arafat will hold election rallies in various part of the city on remaining days of the campaign.

The MNS has also decided to do a live telecast of the rally in other cities,including Mumbai,via television screen on specially designed vehicles. For Congress,senior party leader Rashid Alvi will be in city for campaigning along with the state leaders. State Congress chief Manikrao Thackeray will also address rallies for the party candidates in various part of the city.

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will be in the city to campaign for party candidates on Saturday while more leaders from the state would come down on Sunday for holding election rallies.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App