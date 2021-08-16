Week over Pune to begin with cloudy weather, light rain: IMD

Updated: August 16, 2021 10:50:09 am
As the southwest monsoon activity sets to return over parts of Maharashtra this week, cloudy sky conditions will dominate Pune city’s weather on Monday.
There are chances of light intensity rainfall on the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. On the day, the relative humidity recorded over Pune was high and ranged between 82 – 93 per cent.
With heavy cloud cover to blanket city skies, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 25.6 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature on the day is likely to be 20.9 degrees.
Shivajinagar, during the past 24 hours, recorded 1.4 mm rain and the city’s seasonal rain (till Sunday) remained 5 per cent below normal at 368.1mm. Pune district has recorded normal rainfall, so far, this season.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 16, 2021
Pune city AQI – 43 – Satisfactory
